iOS 16 could have a new Focus configuration that won't be compatible with older software

iOS 16 could bring big changes in Focus mode

Put in simple terms, for example, if you still didn't update your iPad and made some changes in the Focus settings, your iPhone (if already updated it to iOS 16) will not have the same settings. It seems that the newer software will have quite a different Focus configuration, and it won't be able to sync with your other Apple devices if they are running older software.





Here's what the warning may look like:







New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up