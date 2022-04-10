Top Apple insider touches upon why iOS 16 will be a major upgrade

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman lays down his expectations for the event in the latest edition of his Apple's 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference will be held from June 6 to June 10. The Cupertino giant will likely reveal first looks at the latest versions of the iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac operating systems during the conference.Mark Gurman lays down his expectations for the event in the latest edition of his Sunday newsletter





Starting with the iPhone, Gurman says the next iOS version, iOS 16 , is codenamed Sydney and will not have any major interface redesign, but still calls it a major upgrade because the new version is expected to feature other significant enhancements, "including an update to notifications and new health-tracking features."





Apple was earlier expected to announce its long-rumored mixed-reality headset during the conference, but its reveal has apparently been pushed to late 2022 or early 2023. Either way, since it will still likely be unveiled during the iOS 16 cycle, the beta versions of the OS will probably be full of references to the headset. We may also get a preview of the headset's operating system, which might be called rOS, before the device is revealed.





Per an earlier iOS 16 rumor, Apple may introduce "big widgets" to accommodate multiple widgets in one big container so that you won't have to scroll them.





Apple could also introduce a new iPadOS multitasking interface and watchOS 9, codenamed Kincaid, could get major upgrades to activity and health tracking. Other than that, Apple might also launch some new Macs during the event.





Apple previews its software updates during the annual developer conference to give time to app makers to update their apps to work with its next iOS version. A public beta will likely be available by the end of June and the final version will be released sometime in September alongside the iPhone 14, which is expected to be one of the best smartphones of 2022 . iOS 16 will apparently only work on iPhones that are equipped with the A10 chip and higher, meaning the iPhone 7 and later models.