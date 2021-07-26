iOS 15 Safari redesign: former Google designer explains why Google tried a similar thing and abandoned it

Safari's new design with iOS 15 beta is similar to what Google tried with Chrome

The redesign of Safari in iOS 15 is what Apple calls a "new tab bar design" and with it, the address field and other key actions are placed at the bottom of the screen, just above the system gesture navigation bar.







On the other hand, Google attempted such a design in a project called "Chome Home" in 2016. Chris Lee has described it as an ambitious redesign of Chrome for mobile.





Upon testing the new feature, Google received mixed reactions. Lee then subsequently decided the new feature will not be helpful to all the users and advocated for the project to be stopped. The thing is, many users had reported finding the new design disorienting. More specifically, tech-oriented users found it great, but mainstream users were not comfortable with it and found it disorienting.







Given the fact Chrome serves many users globally and with varying levels of tech literacy, Lee became convinced Chrome Home will not be as helpful to everyone as he initially thought.







Do you think the same will happen with Safari's redesign? Would you find the new Safari change helpful or confusing? Tell us in the comments below!



