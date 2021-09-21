Notification Center

iOS Apple Software updates Apps

One day after iOS 15 is released, Apple pushes out iOS 15.1 beta

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
One day after releasing iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8, Apple has dropped developer beta versions of iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and watchOS 8.1. The software includes the SharePlay feature which failed to be included in Monday's software releases. SharePlay allows you to share the experience of watching and listening to movies, TV, music, and other media with others that you are connected to inside a FaceTime call.

Apple did include SharePlay on beta versions of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 but failed to include it with the final version of the software when it was released yesterday. But Apple seemingly was in a hurry to have SharePlay available to its device owners. And we also would expect the iOS 15.1 beta, the iPadOS 15.1 beta, and the watchOS 8.1 beta to contain a heaping helping of Raid to kill bugs dead.

Within the next day or two, the public beta versions of today's releases should be made available which means that those who are signed up for Apple's Beta Software Program will be able to install it OTA as soon as it becomes available to public beta users. If you haven't become a beta member and want to be one, you need to first tap on this link and follow the directions.

After WWDC this year, Apple described SharePlay thusly: "Users can now share experiences with SharePlay while connecting with friends on FaceTime, including listening to songs together with Apple Music, watching a TV show or movie from Apple TV+ and other streaming services in sync, or sharing their screen to view apps together. SharePlay works across iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and with shared playback controls, anyone in a SharePlay session can play, pause, or jump ahead."

Apple added that "SharePlay even extends to Apple TV, so users can watch shows or movies on a big screen. Disney+, ESPN+, HBO Max, Hulu, MasterClass, Paramount+, Pluto TV, TikTok, Twitch, and many others are integrating SharePlay into their apps — creating entirely new ways to connect." With the iOS 15.1 beta, users will be able to check out the feature which will be available to all compatible iPhone and iPad models once the final version of iOS 15.1 is disseminated.

