One day after iOS 15 is released, Apple pushes out iOS 15.1 beta

One day after releasing iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8, Apple has dropped developer beta versions of iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and watchOS 8.1. The software includes the SharePlay feature which failed to be included in Monday's software releases. SharePlay allows you to share the experience of watching and listening to movies, TV, music, and other media with others that you are connected to inside a FaceTime call.
Within the next day or two, the public beta versions of today's releases should be made available which means that those who are signed up for Apple's Beta Software Program will be able to install it OTA as soon as it becomes available to public beta users. If you haven't become a beta member and want to be one, you need to first tap on this link and follow the directions.
After WWDC this year, Apple described SharePlay thusly: "Users can now share experiences with SharePlay while connecting with friends on FaceTime, including listening to songs together with Apple Music, watching a TV show or movie from Apple TV+ and other streaming services in sync, or sharing their screen to view apps together. SharePlay works across iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and with shared playback controls, anyone in a SharePlay session can play, pause, or jump ahead."