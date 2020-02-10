Amazon and NVIDIA pull out of MWC 2020 due to coronavirus concerns
Given public health risks around the coronavirus, ensuring the safety of our colleagues, partners and customers is our highest concern. MWC Barcelona is one of the world’s most important technology conferences. We’ve been looking forward to sharing our work in AI, 5G and vRAN with the industry. We regret not attending, but believe this is the right decision.
Furthermore, Spanish media outlets, including El Mundo (via Reuters), report Amazon confirmed it will not be present at Mobile World Congress 2020 “due to the outbreak and continuing concerns about the new coronavirus.”
Meanwhile, GSM Associations announced early today that despite all that, it will go ahead with the trade fair. However, given the fact that many companies will no longer be present at the event, GSMA expects up to 6,000 fewer attendees from China.
Meanwhile, GSM Associations announced early today that despite all that, it will go ahead with the trade fair. However, given the fact that many companies will no longer be present at the event, GSMA expects up to 6,000 fewer attendees from China.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):