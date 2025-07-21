Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Intel's new survey indicates that AI PCs are on the rise, but doubts remain

Most businesses are ready to embrace AI-powered laptops — but gaps in understanding and concerns over security might be slowing the shift.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Laptops
Intel's new survey indicates that AI PCs are on the rise, but doubts remain
Intel has published the results of a survey that the company commissioned with over 5,000 businesses and IT people in order to figure out how the adoption of AI PCs is going, and what could be slowing things down. The results are interesting (and somewhat not surprising). 

The survey basically showed that 87% of global businesses are either planning to transition to AI PCs or are already transitioning. The data, however, suggested that IT workers would like local AI capabilities, while nowadays, many AI tools are cloud-based. 

First off, there's a gap in knowledge. According to the report, only 35% of employees have a concrete understanding of what value AI would bring. Meanwhile, leadership members see the potential for AI PCs better - 51% of them indicated that they saw the potential of these specific types of laptops. 

Meanwhile, the survey also showed that 33% of people who have not adopted AI PCs name security as their biggest concern. Only 23% of people who are using AI name security as a challenge, though, so apparently, there's some confusion around the topic. 


Examples of AI PCs include the Asus ZenBook S 16. Adoption of PCs has been growing (slowly, 8.4% year-over-year increase in Q2 2025 according to Counterpoint Research).

This growth is reportedly influenced by the end of Windows 10 support and some interest in AI PCs, as well as global tariffs. 

What would make you feel confident upgrading to an AI PC?

Vote View Result

The thing is, many upgrades to popular laptops are now considered AI PCs, so even someone not particularly interested in AI may end up getting such a PC simply because they need to upgrade. Now, we're also going to see more affordable AI PCs, powered by processors such as the new 8-core Snapdragon X Plus or Ryzen AI 5 330, both aimed at more affordable AI laptops. 

Curiously enough, Intel isn't referring specifically to Copilot+ PCs in its survey, choosing the broader term "AI PC' instead. For a long time, Copilot+ PCs were powered by Snapdragon processors, and only in August 2024 did Intel and AMD start offering chips compatible with Copilot+ PCs.

I personally think that AI PCs are definitely on the rise, but there’s still a lot of education and clarity needed, both for users and businesses. The security concerns are understandable, especially with so much sensitive data involved as well. 

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Don't call a bifold a trifold

by Cliveewar • 2

Comments

by Avalanche1 • 6

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
Amazon cuts the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro (M4), making it unmissable
Amazon cuts the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro (M4), making it unmissable
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon: Americans are fatigued by the big three’s pricing
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon: Americans are fatigued by the big three’s pricing
"View Details" in Google Messages app now gives you much more detail
"View Details" in Google Messages app now gives you much more detail

Latest News

The impressive 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) foldable scores a hefty discount and a cool freebie
The impressive 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) foldable scores a hefty discount and a cool freebie
Lenovo's gaming-ready Legion Tab Gen 3 is still at its lowest price at the official store
Lenovo's gaming-ready Legion Tab Gen 3 is still at its lowest price at the official store
TSMC rushes to finish its US fabs quarters ahead of schedule
TSMC rushes to finish its US fabs quarters ahead of schedule
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 is suddenly looking like the best processor for Samsung Galaxy S26
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 is suddenly looking like the best processor for Samsung Galaxy S26
EchoStar reportedly considers a deal with a Verizon MVNO to keep Boost alive
EchoStar reportedly considers a deal with a Verizon MVNO to keep Boost alive
Trump appears to have shown us why the iPhone Fold will struggle
Trump appears to have shown us why the iPhone Fold will struggle
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless