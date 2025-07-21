Intel's new survey indicates that AI PCs are on the rise, but doubts remain
Most businesses are ready to embrace AI-powered laptops — but gaps in understanding and concerns over security might be slowing the shift.
Intel has published the results of a survey that the company commissioned with over 5,000 businesses and IT people in order to figure out how the adoption of AI PCs is going, and what could be slowing things down. The results are interesting (and somewhat not surprising).
The survey basically showed that 87% of global businesses are either planning to transition to AI PCs or are already transitioning. The data, however, suggested that IT workers would like local AI capabilities, while nowadays, many AI tools are cloud-based.
Examples of AI PCs include the Asus ZenBook S 16. Adoption of PCs has been growing (slowly, 8.4% year-over-year increase in Q2 2025 according to Counterpoint Research).
The thing is, many upgrades to popular laptops are now considered AI PCs, so even someone not particularly interested in AI may end up getting such a PC simply because they need to upgrade. Now, we're also going to see more affordable AI PCs, powered by processors such as the new 8-core Snapdragon X Plus or Ryzen AI 5 330, both aimed at more affordable AI laptops.
Curiously enough, Intel isn't referring specifically to Copilot+ PCs in its survey, choosing the broader term "AI PC' instead. For a long time, Copilot+ PCs were powered by Snapdragon processors, and only in August 2024 did Intel and AMD start offering chips compatible with Copilot+ PCs.
I personally think that AI PCs are definitely on the rise, but there’s still a lot of education and clarity needed, both for users and businesses. The security concerns are understandable, especially with so much sensitive data involved as well.
The survey basically showed that 87% of global businesses are either planning to transition to AI PCs or are already transitioning. The data, however, suggested that IT workers would like local AI capabilities, while nowadays, many AI tools are cloud-based.
First off, there's a gap in knowledge. According to the report, only 35% of employees have a concrete understanding of what value AI would bring. Meanwhile, leadership members see the potential for AI PCs better - 51% of them indicated that they saw the potential of these specific types of laptops.
Meanwhile, the survey also showed that 33% of people who have not adopted AI PCs name security as their biggest concern. Only 23% of people who are using AI name security as a challenge, though, so apparently, there's some confusion around the topic.
Image Credit - Intel
Examples of AI PCs include the Asus ZenBook S 16. Adoption of PCs has been growing (slowly, 8.4% year-over-year increase in Q2 2025 according to Counterpoint Research).
This growth is reportedly influenced by the end of Windows 10 support and some interest in AI PCs, as well as global tariffs.
The thing is, many upgrades to popular laptops are now considered AI PCs, so even someone not particularly interested in AI may end up getting such a PC simply because they need to upgrade. Now, we're also going to see more affordable AI PCs, powered by processors such as the new 8-core Snapdragon X Plus or Ryzen AI 5 330, both aimed at more affordable AI laptops.
Curiously enough, Intel isn't referring specifically to Copilot+ PCs in its survey, choosing the broader term "AI PC' instead. For a long time, Copilot+ PCs were powered by Snapdragon processors, and only in August 2024 did Intel and AMD start offering chips compatible with Copilot+ PCs.
I personally think that AI PCs are definitely on the rise, but there’s still a lot of education and clarity needed, both for users and businesses. The security concerns are understandable, especially with so much sensitive data involved as well.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: