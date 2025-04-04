Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Apple’s MacBooks don’t need Intel, but Intel might need Apple’s chip maker

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Processors Laptops
Two views of a light-colored laptop, one showing the screen and one showing the keyboard.
Apple switched from Intel chips to its own custom-made silicon processors in 2020, marking a major shift in its MacBook lineup. Since then, all Apple devices have been powered by its in-house tech, with no Intel processors in sight. However, it looks like the two companies might come together again – just not in the way you might expect.

Intel and TSMC, two heavyweights in the semiconductor world, are reportedly (subscription required) joining forces. The two companies are said to have struck a preliminary deal to create a joint venture, with TSMC taking a 20% stake. This new venture would see TSMC involved in running Intel’s chipmaking facilities, but Intel and other US semiconductor firms would still hold the majority.

In return for the stake, TSMC is expected to share some of its chipmaking methods with Intel and offer training for its staff instead of investing capital directly into the joint venture. However, talks are still ongoing and the final terms aren’t set in stone.

This partnership is said to be nudged by the Trump administration in efforts to boost US-based chip manufacturing and halt Intel’s decline. Intel is said to have faced hurdles in making chips for external clients, struggling to match TSMC’s customer service and technical capabilities. These setbacks have reportedly resulted in delays and failed tests.

While Intel designs its own chips, TSMC focuses solely on manufacturing – a strategy that has helped it stay ahead of Intel. Intel’s higher costs and lower yields have made its foundries less appealing compared to TSMC’s.

However, ​there are reportedly concerns within Intel that the deal could lead to job cuts, as the company may need to trim its engineering staff and even sell off some equipment. The two companies use different manufacturing tools and materials, so Intel could be forced to overhaul its operations to align with TSMC’s processes.

If TSMC gets involved in Intel’s factory operation, the U.S. company may need to consider significant layoffs of semiconductor engineers, revise its equipment procurement strategy and possibly sell some of its expensive machinery.

– People familiar with the matter, April 2025

Meanwhile, TSMC is dealing with another issue in Washington: the US Department of Commerce is investigating whether the company violated export rules by making chips for Huawei. TSMC has Apple and Nvidia as its biggest customers and since TSMC relies on US chipmaking tech, it must comply with export regulations.

If finalized, the joint venture could help TSMC diminish a major competitor while boosting its bargaining power with the US government. For Intel, it could improve its manufacturing capabilities, leading to laptops with better chip options for us. And while it is unlikely Apple would ever return to Intel chips, a stronger Intel might push Apple to innovate even further.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service

Latest News

It's not too late to grab the versatile 256GB Galaxy Tab S9+ at a massive $300 discount
It's not too late to grab the versatile 256GB Galaxy Tab S9+ at a massive $300 discount
Compact Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a superb price cut, making it a top pick for buyers
Compact Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a superb price cut, making it a top pick for buyers
The clock is ticking! Xiaomi's next Mix Flip 2 just got one step closer to launch
The clock is ticking! Xiaomi's next Mix Flip 2 just got one step closer to launch
Acclaimed gaming laptop maker feels the burn as its store goes dark
Acclaimed gaming laptop maker feels the burn as its store goes dark
The upcoming Motorola Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro get new images, specs, and even a short video leaked
The upcoming Motorola Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro get new images, specs, and even a short video leaked
Get affordable mobile data when traveling abroad with a Ubigi eSIM
Get affordable mobile data when traveling abroad with a Ubigi eSIM
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless