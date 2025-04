Apple’s MacBooks don’t need Intel, but Intel might need Apple’s chip maker

– People familiar with the matter, April 2025





Meanwhile, TSMC is dealing with another issue in Washington: the US Department of Commerce is investigating whether the company violated export rules by making chips for Huawei . TSMC has Apple and Nvidia as its biggest customers and since TSMC relies on US chipmaking tech, it must comply with export regulations.If finalized, the joint venture could help TSMC diminish a major competitor while boosting its bargaining power with the US government. For Intel, it could improve its manufacturing capabilities, leading to laptops with better chip options for us. And while it is unlikely Apple would ever return to Intel chips, a stronger Intel might push Apple to innovate even further.