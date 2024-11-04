Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Instagram launches new DMs filtering options for creators

New changes are coming to Instagram creators these days. The social network announced over the weekend that a new set of tools that makes filtering direct messages much easier will be making its way to Instagram creators.

Thanks to the new tools, messages will arrive in a user’s inbox based on the controls they have previously set. Specifically designed for Instagram creators, the new tools will add the ability to sort and filter message requests by follower count, verified accounts, brands, creators, and more.

Besides the new filtering tools, Instagram also added a new “Story Replies” folder that makes it easier to access story replies by putting them into a single place. This is one of the changes requested by creators over the years, and it looks like Instagram has finally decided to listen to the feedback and deliver.

Adam Mosseri, Instagram’s head, recently explained the new changes in a post: “Now when you go to the Requests inbox, sometimes it can be really overwhelming. So, what we’ve done is added ways to filter down those requests to just see the ones that you’re looking for. There’s a lot more to do to improve the inbox for creators and requests. But hopefully, this is one step in the right direction.”

New Instagram "Sort & Filter" options | Image credits: Instagram

Creators will find “Sort & Filter” options at the top of the inbox, where they will be able to choose to sort requests by date or number of followers the sender has. A few other options can be enabled/disabled to fit different scenarios that creators might have in mind, such as where or not the account is Verified or if it belongs to a creator/business.

These are just some of the first major changes coming to the DMs portion of the app, but Instagram promised to continue to provide new features and improvements to this very important aspect of its app.
