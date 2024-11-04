Instagram launches new DMs filtering options for creators

Now when you go to the Requests inbox, sometimes it can be really overwhelming. So, what we’ve done is added ways to filter down those requests to just see the ones that you’re looking for. There’s a lot more to do to improve the inbox for creators and requests. But hopefully, this is one step in the right direction

New Instagram "Sort & Filter" options | Image credits: Instagram

These are just some of the first major changes coming to the DMs portion of the app, but Instagram promised to continue to provide new features and improvements to this very important aspect of its app. Creators will find “” options at the top of the inbox, where they will be able to choose to sort requests by date or number of followers the sender has. A few other options can be enabled/disabled to fit different scenarios that creators might have in mind, such as where or not the account is Verified or if it belongs to a creator/business.These are just some of the first major changes coming to the DMs portion of the app, but Instagram promised to continue to provide new features and improvements to this very important aspect of its app.