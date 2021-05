Instagram gains new captions sticker for Stories in latest update

A new captions sticker is now rolling out to Instagram users on both Android and iOS users, CNET reports. The captions sticker automatically transcribes speech in videos, but it's only available in “English and English-speaking countries” for the time being. However, the plan is to make captions available to other languages and countries, Instagram confirmed, although the social network didn't offer an ETA.The text displayed in Stories can be customized by adjusting various aspects, such as the style and color. Users can even edit words if they find any spelling or punctuation mistakes. Unfortunately, the size of the captions can't be adjusted at this time, but you switch to a different background sticker to make the text easier to see.