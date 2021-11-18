Instagram Threads app is getting discontinued next month

Instagram Threads is getting discontinued and won't be available from December

Instagram has ways to share and connect with your friends like Stories and Instagram Direct. However, the company thought that people needed a separate app for the more intimate circle of friends, and that's why, the company states, it built Threads.







