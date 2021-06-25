Desktop posting is coming to Instagram (finally!)

We know that many people access Instagram from their computer,”

“To improve that experience, we’re now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser."





Read more:

You can finally share tweets to Instagram Stories!



It's a big step for Instagram, prior to this users had to use clever workarounds or third-party apps to create Instagram posts on desktop. Now the process will be simplified, although there's no information on the rollout schedule at the moment.

