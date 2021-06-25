Desktop posting is coming to Instagram (finally!)0
“We know that many people access Instagram from their computer,” an Instagram spokesperson said. “To improve that experience, we’re now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser."
It seems that at the moment people involved in the initial test are able to post photos and videos only on their main Instagram Feed. The Stories and Reels features remain smartphone-bound, at least for now.
You can finally share tweets to Instagram Stories!
It’s a big step for Instagram, prior to this users had to use clever workarounds or third-party apps to create Instagram posts on desktop. Now the process will be simplified, although there’s no information on the rollout schedule at the moment.
It’s a big step for Instagram, prior to this users had to use clever workarounds or third-party apps to create Instagram posts on desktop. Now the process will be simplified, although there’s no information on the rollout schedule at the moment.