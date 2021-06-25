$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Desktop posting is coming to Instagram (finally!)

Mariyan Slavov
By Mariyan Slavov
Jun 25, 2021, 4:01 AM
Desktop posting is coming to Instagram (finally!)
It’s finally happening, guys! After 11 years Instagram has finally recognized that people need to publish posts from their desktop computers from time to time.

We know that many people access Instagram from their computer,” an Instagram spokesperson said. “To improve that experience, we’re now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser."

The new feature was first spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who posted some screenshots on Twitter in May. Social media consultant Matt Navarra is apparently one of the select few testing the feature, as he also posted some screens on his Twitter account.



It seems that at the moment people involved in the initial test are able to post photos and videos only on their main Instagram Feed. The Stories and Reels features remain smartphone-bound, at least for now.

It’s a big step for Instagram, prior to this users had to use clever workarounds or third-party apps to create Instagram posts on desktop. Now the process will be simplified, although there’s no information on the rollout schedule at the moment.

