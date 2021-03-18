

How to delete an Instagram account permanently

How to disable your Instagram account temporarily

How to download your Instagram photos

How to log out of Instagram

How to delete your Instagram account

There are two ways to turn off your Instagram account. The first one is to delete your Instagram account permanently. By deleting your account permanently, you are giving up the right to ever recover it, and Instagram will delete all of your information from its database. The second way to “delete” your account is to temporarily disable it. This means that your account will no longer appear on the network and will be virtually non-existent, but you will always have the option to enable it again.



How to delete your Instagram on iPhone permanently

To delete your account on an iOS device: First log in to Instagram using the Safari browser. Then in a new tab, you log into the official Instagram account removal page. After that, on the page you answer why you want to delete your account and enter your password. Then you click on “Delete” and you’re officially off the social network.



How to delete your Instagram on Android permanently

You delete your account on an Android device the same way as on an iOS device:

You log in through your browser – for example, Chrome. Then you log into the official Instagram account removal page. You follow the instructions and your account is deleted.

How to delete your Instagram on PC permanently

The procedure of deleting your account on a PC is identical.

You log into your Instagram profile. Тhen you go to the official Instagram account removal page. From there you follow the instructions and delete your account.

How to temporarily deactivate your Instagram account How to deactivate your Instagram account on iPhone

To temporarily deactivate your Instagram account:

You log into the mobile version of Instagram using the Safari browser. Then you click on your profile section. From there you click on “Edit Profile”. You scroll down and see a button in the bottom right corner saying “Temporarily disable my account”. You hit the button. Then you answer why you are disabling your account and re-enter your password. You click again on “Temporarily disable my account” and you’re done.

How to deactivate your Instagram account on Android

The way to temporarily disable your Instagram account on an Android device is the same as on iOS devices.

You log in with your browser. Then you click on your profile section and click “Edit Profile”. You scroll down and follow the instructions behind the button “Temporarily disable my account”.

How to deactivate your Instagram account on a PC

To temporarily deactivate your Instagram account on a PC:

You log into Instagram in your browser. Then you click on your profile picture in the top right corner. After that you click on “Profile” Then you click on the “Edit Profile” button. You scroll down, find the “Temporarily disable my account” button and follow the instructions. You delete your account on an Android device the same way as on an iOS device:The procedure of deleting your account on a PC is identical.To temporarily deactivate your Instagram account:The way to temporarily disable your Instagram account on an Android device is the same as on iOS devices.To temporarily deactivate your Instagram account on a PC:

How to download your Instagram photos How to download your Instagram photos on iPhone or Android

To download the photos you uploaded on Instagram:

You open the mobile app. From there you go to your profile section and tap on options, which can be found in the top right corner appearing as three dash lines. Then you tap on “Settings”. Then tap on “Security” And then you tap on “Download Data”. From there you click on “Request Download” and in 48 hours time Instagram will email you a link to a file containing your photos, comments and profile information.

How to download your Instagram photos on a PC

If you want to download your Instagram photos to a PC:

You open Instagram. From there you click on your profile photo in the top right corner. After that you click on “Settings”. Then click on “Privacy and Security”. Then you scroll down until you find the “Data Download” option, which contains a button called “Request Download”. You click on the “Request Download” button. Then you choose if you want your data to be formatted in HTML or JSON format. Click on “Next”, type in your password. Then what’s left is to click the “Request Download” button again and your information will be sent to your email in 48 hours.

How to log out of your Instagram account How to log out of Instagram on iOS or Android

To log out of your account:

You open the Instagram app. Then you click on your profile section. From there you click on “Options”, which can be found in the top right corner appearing as three dash lines. After that you click on “Settings” and scroll down until you see the “Log Out” button. You tap it once, then tap again on Log Out and you're done.

Note that if you want your profile to be forgotten from the device after you logged out, you should: To download the photos you uploaded on Instagram:If you want to download your Instagram photos to a PC:To log out of your account:Note that if you want your profile to be forgotten from the device after you logged out, you should: Click on the Edit button found on the login page of your Instagram app. After that, you click on the X symbol, which is on the right side of the "Log In" button of your account and you are forgotten from the app. Also note that if your sign-in info is saved on the keychain feature of your Google or Apple ID account, your account information will not be fully forgotten from the device.

How to log out of Instagram on a PC

You go to Instagram. After that, you click on your profile picture in the top right corner. Then you click on the Log Out button.

Note that if your sign-in info is saved on the keychain feature of your browser, your account information will not be fully forgotten from the device. Also note that if your sign-in info is saved on the keychain feature of your Google or Apple ID account, your account information will not be fully forgotten from the device.Note that if your sign-in info is saved on the keychain feature of your browser, your account information will not be fully forgotten from the device. There are two ways to turn off your Instagram account. The first one is to delete your Instagram account permanently. By deleting your account permanently, you are giving up the right to ever recover it, and Instagram will delete all of your information from its database. The second way to “delete” your account is to temporarily disable it. This means that your account will no longer appear on the network and will be virtually non-existent, but you will always have the option to enable it again.To delete your account on an iOS device:

Since its introduction in 2010, Instagram has become one of the biggest social platforms. The network, which was first focused only on photo sharing, now has chat, stories and shopping features. Instagram is a hit among all age groups and is used by millions of people every day. Instagram now also acts as a business tool for influencers and companies, targeting a wide variety of consumers on the market.But what if you wanted to leave the media and delete your Instagram account? What if you wanted to quit Instagram entirely? In Instagram’s Android and iOS apps, there is no option found that allows you to delete your account. Still, there is a way.With this how-to guide, I will show you how to delete or temporarily disable your Instagram account, how to save your Instagram photos and how to log out of Instagram.