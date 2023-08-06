Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Instagram’s new feature puts an end to DM requests spamming

Instagram is finally adding one of the most requested features since it introduced the ability to send direct messages. A new update makes it possible for Instagram users to restrict who can send them DM requests.

The new feature was tested last month and now it’s rolling out to all Instagram users, TechCrunch reports. The first limitation introduced with the new feature prevents you from sending more than on DM request to a person who doesn’t follow you on Instagram. If they accept your request, then you will be able to continue to send them new DM requests.

The second limitation is that DM invites can’t contain images, videos or voice notes, so you can send text-only DM requests to those who don’t follow you on Instagram.

We want people to feel confident and in control when they open their inbox. That’s why we’re testing new features that mean people can’t receive images, videos or multiple messages from someone they don’t follow, until they’ve accepted the request to chat. We’re grateful for the feedback we hear from our community — and we’ll keep listening to find ways to help everyone feel safer on Instagram,” told TechCrunch Cindy Southworth, head of Women’s Safety at Meta.

Apart from introducing these new limitations that basically remove DM requests spamming, Instagram also added a Restrict setting that makes it possible to monitor an account that you don’t want to block, but still want to restrict their presence on your Instagram page.

Once you restrict an account, their comments on your posts will only be visible to them. More importantly, they won’t know that their posts can’t be seen by anyone, and their DMs will be automatically sent to your DM requests folder. It’s a middle-ground solution in case you don’t want to outright block an account, but still want some protection against bullying.

