Instagram continues focus on the Shop tab, starts displaying ads in it
We recently discussed how Instagram arguably keeps getting worse under Facebook, with the app's focus gradually being moved away from posting photos and onto shopping and TikTok-like short form video.
The Shop tab itself remains the same – essentially an aggregator of posts by Instagram Shops accounts, which, as can be expected, aims to show you ads based on your search history and interests.
In related news, Instagram recently also added “Audio” to its search options, letting users search for songs within the app, with the results showing Reels that use them as background music. In July, the social network app also tested displaying a banner reminding subscribers to use Facebook, and was also in the works for an iPhone and iPad home screen widget that would let users switch Instagram accounts faster and easier.