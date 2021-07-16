Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View

Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View
iOS Android Apps

Instagram tests banner reminding subscribers to use Facebook

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Instagram tests banner reminding subscribers to use Facebook
In April 2012, Facebook purchased Instagram for $1 billion in cash and stock. At the time, many analysts felt that Facebook had overspent since Instagram was a photo-sharing app known mostly for its filters. But the last laugh belongs to Facebook as Instagram has matured to become one of the most visited social media destinations online with an estimated valuation of $102 billion.

Instagram is testing a new banner at the top of users' feeds that suggests that they check out features that are "only available" on Facebook. In a statement, an Instagram spokesperson said, "We’re testing a way to let people who have connected their Instagram accounts to Facebook know about features only available there, such as how to find a job, date online, buy and sell goods, or catch up on the latest news." 

"A very small group" of Instagram users who have agreed to link their accounts will see the banner according to Facebook. Those Instagram users tired of being reminded over and over again that Facebook exists can dismiss the banner. And despite the limited nature of this test, it is another attempt by Facebook to bring the two apps closer together.

It appears that the goal here is for Instagram, with over 500 million average daily users, to promote Facebook and bring users back to the mothership. Facebook had 1.88 billion daily average users during the first quarter of this year. According to Engadget, an unnamed book published last year said that Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is jealous of Instagram's success leading the executive to fret that Instagram could eventually cannibalize Facebook.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Price of used iPhone 12 models show upward trend
by Anam Hamid,  0
Price of used iPhone 12 models show upward trend
Russian hackers exploit vulnerability to invade fully updated iPhones
by Doroteya Borisova,  3
Russian hackers exploit vulnerability to invade fully updated iPhones
The OnePlus Nord N10 5G has started receiving its one and only OS update
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The OnePlus Nord N10 5G has started receiving its one and only OS update
Verizon and Ericsson sign $8.3 billion deal to improve carrier's 5G Ultra Wideband performance
by Alan Friedman,  0
Verizon and Ericsson sign $8.3 billion deal to improve carrier's 5G Ultra Wideband performance
Verizon may not be the fastest US carrier but its 'network quality' remains unrivaled
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Verizon may not be the fastest US carrier but its 'network quality' remains unrivaled
US Customs are seizing record numbers of fake AirPods
by Joshua Swingle,  0
US Customs are seizing record numbers of fake AirPods
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless