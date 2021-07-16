Instagram tests banner reminding subscribers to use Facebook

In April 2012, Facebook purchased Instagram for $1 billion in cash and stock . At the time, many analysts felt that Facebook had overspent since Instagram was a photo-sharing app known mostly for its filters. But the last laugh belongs to Facebook as Instagram has matured to become one of the most visited social media destinations online with an estimated valuation of $102 billion.





Instagram is testing a new banner at the top of users' feeds that suggests that they check out features that are "only available" on Facebook. In a statement, an Instagram spokesperson said, "We’re testing a way to let people who have connected their Instagram accounts to Facebook know about features only available there, such as how to find a job, date online, buy and sell goods, or catch up on the latest news."







"A very small group" of Instagram users who have agreed to link their accounts will see the banner according to Facebook. Those Instagram users tired of being reminded over and over again that Facebook exists can dismiss the banner. And despite the limited nature of this test, it is another attempt by Facebook to bring the two apps closer together.









It appears that the goal here is for Instagram, with over 500 million average daily users, to promote Facebook and bring users back to the mothership. Facebook had 1.88 billion daily average users during the first quarter of this year. According to Engadget , an unnamed book published last year said that Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is jealous of Instagram's success leading the executive to fret that Instagram could eventually cannibalize Facebook.