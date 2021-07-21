Instagram is working on an iOS home-screen widget for easy account switching

Instagram is working on an iOS home-screen widget for easy account switching0
A new home-screen widget for iOS will allow you to easily switch between Instagram accounts if you have more than one
Developer Alessandro Paluzzi has now revealed some info about the new feature. He is known for revealing hidden features in Facebook apps.
The new widget will be available in the medium size and will be able to show up to four different Instagram accounts that you can switch from. The developer did not share any more details, but most likely, you will be able to switch between accounts just with a tap on the widget.
The new feature is still under development, which means its final version may have more size options and different layout versions. There's always the possibility that Instagram will abandon the widget and not release it to the public; however, this seems unlikely.
Right now, in order to switch between accounts on Instagram, you need to open the app, then tap and hold on the profile icon to show the account menu. Double-tapping on the profile icon lets you switch your account easily too.