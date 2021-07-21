Instagram is working on an iOS home-screen widget for easy account switching

A new home-screen widget for iOS will allow you to easily switch between Instagram accounts if you have more than one

The new widget will be available in the medium size and will be able to show up to four different Instagram accounts that you can switch from. The developer did not share any more details, but most likely, you will be able to switch between accounts just with a tap on the widget.







