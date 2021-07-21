Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

 View

Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

 View
iOS Software updates Apps

Instagram is working on an iOS home-screen widget for easy account switching

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Instagram working on an iOS home-screen widget for easy account switching
Since the introduction of widgets with iOS 14, app developers have been working to introduce useful widgets for their apps. Now, Instagram is working on an iOS widget that will allow you to easily switch Instagram accounts, reports 9to5Mac.

A new home-screen widget for iOS will allow you to easily switch between Instagram accounts if you have more than one


Developer Alessandro Paluzzi has now revealed some info about the new feature. He is known for revealing hidden features in Facebook apps.

The new widget will be available in the medium size and will be able to show up to four different Instagram accounts that you can switch from. The developer did not share any more details, but most likely, you will be able to switch between accounts just with a tap on the widget.


The new feature is still under development, which means its final version may have more size options and different layout versions. There's always the possibility that Instagram will abandon the widget and not release it to the public; however, this seems unlikely.

Right now, in order to switch between accounts on Instagram, you need to open the app, then tap and hold on the profile icon to show the account menu. Double-tapping on the profile icon lets you switch your account easily too.

Previously, Paluzzi revealed Instagram is working on a new feature called "Exclusive Stories". This one allows creators to get paid for exclusive content by their followers. The feature is similar to Twitter's Super Follow subscription. Instagram has confirmed it is working on the Exclusive Stories feature, so we might see it soon.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Android 11 starts rolling out to the beastly Asus ROG Phone 3 at last
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Android 11 starts rolling out to the beastly Asus ROG Phone 3 at last
Qualcomm plans to expand its Snapdragon chip lineup for Wear OS smartwatches, new chips coming soon
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Qualcomm plans to expand its Snapdragon chip lineup for Wear OS smartwatches, new chips coming soon
Best Google Pixel phones (2021 edition)
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
Best Google Pixel phones (2021 edition)
Hot new report tackles Apple's all-5G 2022 iPhone lineup and imminent AirPods 3 launch
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Hot new report tackles Apple's all-5G 2022 iPhone lineup and imminent AirPods 3 launch
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Unpacked event: what to expect and how to watch it
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Unpacked event: what to expect and how to watch it
Verizon joins its rivals, will include RCS powered Android Messages app with new phones next year
by Alan Friedman,  2
Verizon joins its rivals, will include RCS powered Android Messages app with new phones next year
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless