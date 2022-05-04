Instagram is working on a more immersive news feed
Instagram has been implementing new features like crazy in the past couple of months. The product tagging option we told you about is now live in the US, and the new feed options announced in January are already live as well.
Now there’s another cool feature in the works, according to Instagram chief Adam Mosseri who tweeted the following: “We’re testing a new, immersive viewing experience in the main Home feed.” This immersive experience means basically taller photos and videos in a new feed view, similar to Instagram Stories.
This might annoy some users but there will be an option to personalize the feed to your liking (although the details are not clear at this point) and hopefully minimize these strangers appearing in your recommendation panel.
According to Mosseri, the new features will be rolling out to users that are part of Instagram’s testing program in the coming weeks. Let us know what you think about this new Instagram feed in the comments section below.
Another change is the increase in post recommendations from people or accounts you don’t actually follow. While somewhat counterintuitive, this change aims to keep people engaged for a longer period of time.
During the short video posted on Twitter, Mosseri also showed a glimpse of the new interface and how the new feed will look like. The experience is not full-screen per se, as users would still be able to see the home, search, Reels, and other sections under the image (take a look at the screenshot below).
