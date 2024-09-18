Infinix Zero Flip key specs leaked ahead of official reveal
Infinix is about to launch its first-ever clamshell foldable, the Zero Flip. Thanks to Pakistani retailer, we already have an idea about what the Zero Flip will look like, but Infinix didn’t reveal much about its upcoming device.
Along with the image showing the phone from two different angles, the banner also confirms that the Zero Flip will feature a 3.64-inch cover OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection. Apparently, the phone uses a “zero-gap hinge” to reduce grease on the foldable display.
According to the said retailer, the Zero Flip 5G sports a large 6.7-inch AMOLED main display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. As mentioned earlier, this will be complemented by a smaller 3.64-inch AMOLED external display with 120Hz refresh rate.
On the back, Infinix’s first clamshell foldable packs a dual camera setup that consists of 50-megapixel main and 10.8-megapixel secondary sensors. Also, the Zero Flip 5G is expected to feature a 12-megapixel selfie snapper with support fro 30fps 4K video recording.
Other highlights of the phone mentioned by the Vietnamese retailer includes stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 5 and 5G support, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC (Near Field Communication), USB Type-C port, as well as DTS and Hi-Res Audio support.
While there’s no word on the price yet, the image previously leaked confirms the Infinix Zero Flip will be available in at least two colors: black and pink.
This is all the information we’ve managed to extract from the leaked banner, but GizmoChina reports that a Vietnamese retailer has spilled the beans on the Zero Flip’s specs before the phone’s official reveal.
On the inside, the phone will feature a rather disappointing MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. Infinix Zero Flip 5G will be powered by a 4,590 mAh battery with 70W fast charging support.
