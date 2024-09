Infinix Zero Flip key specs leaked ahead of official reveal

Infinix is about to launch its first-ever clamshell foldable, the Zero Flip. Thanks to Pakistani retailer, we already have an idea about what the Zero Flip will look like , but Infinix didn’t reveal much about its upcoming device.Along with the image showing the phone from two different angles, the banner also confirms that the Zero Flip will feature a 3.64-inch cover OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection. Apparently, the phone uses a “zero-gap hinge” to reduce grease on the foldable display.This is all the information we’ve managed to extract from the leaked banner, but GizmoChina reports that a Vietnamese retailer has spilled the beans on the Zero Flip’s specs before the phone’s official reveal.According to the said retailer, the Zero Flip 5G sports a large 6.7-inch AMOLED main display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. As mentioned earlier, this will be complemented by a smaller 3.64-inch AMOLED external display with 120Hz refresh rate.On the inside, the phone will feature a rather disappointing MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. Infinix Zero Flip 5G will be powered by a 4,590 mAh battery with 70W fast charging support.On the back, Infinix’s first clamshell foldable packs a dual camera setup that consists of 50-megapixel main and 10.8-megapixel secondary sensors. Also, the Zero Flip 5G is expected to feature a 12-megapixel selfie snapper with support fro 30fps 4K video recording.Other highlights of the phone mentioned by the Vietnamese retailer includes stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 5 and 5G support, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC (Near Field Communication), USB Type-C port, as well as DTS and Hi-Res Audio support.While there’s no word on the price yet, the image previously leaked confirms the Infinix Zero Flip will be available in at least two colors: black and pink.