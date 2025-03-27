Apple will finally start selling iPhone 16 models in Indonesia on this date





Now, we have a date when Apple will start sales of the iPhone 16 line in Indonesia. That date will be April 11th. To be allowed to sell its most important product in such a heavily populated country, Apple agreed to invest $300 million in Indonesia adding up to as much as $1 billion over 10 years.





iPhone 16 models will be available in the country in just 15 days. Apple originally promised to invest 1.71 trillion rupiah ($109.6 million) to build Apple Academies in the country. These are schools for aspiring app developers. Apple has invested 1.48 trillion rupiah ($94.53 million) in Indonesia which is slightly short of the amount the tech giant said it would invest. By promising to make more investments in the country of 280 million people, Apple got Indonesia to drop its ban and the latestmodels will be available in the country in just 15 days.

The iPhone 16 series was released by Apple on September 20th which means that Apple will have already missed out on booking nearly seven months of iPhone 16 series sales in Indonesia by the time consumers in the country start purchasing the handsets next month.











Like all multinational companies, Apple must follow the laws of each country in which it operates. It was Indonesia's Industry minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasamita who said last year after the unveiling and release of the iPhone 16 line that the new models would be banned in the country until Apple agreed to hike its investment in Indonesia which would allow it to receive a new certificate.



