30% discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+!
Amazon’s Spring Sale is here offering many great deals you should check!
Amazon Deals Are Blooming
Amazon’s Spring Sale is here offering many great deals you should check!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Apple will finally start selling iPhone 16 models in Indonesia on this date

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Release dates iPhone
iPhone 16 model is held in the user's left hand showing off the phone's display.
Remember when Apple was not allowed to sell the new iPhone 16 series in Indonesia? The country banned Apple from selling its handsets because the U.S. company was unable to renew a content requirement certification. To get that certification and start sales of the iPhone 16 series in the world's fourth-largest populated country, Apple promised in late February to increase its investment in the country.

Now, we have a date when Apple will start sales of the iPhone 16 line in Indonesia. That date will be April 11th. To be allowed to sell its most important product in such a heavily populated country, Apple agreed to invest $300 million in Indonesia adding up to as much as $1 billion over 10 years.

Apple originally promised to invest 1.71 trillion rupiah ($109.6 million) to build Apple Academies in the country. These are schools for aspiring app developers. Apple has invested 1.48 trillion rupiah ($94.53 million) in Indonesia which is slightly short of the amount the tech giant said it would invest. By promising to make more investments in the country of 280 million people, Apple got Indonesia to drop its ban and the latest iPhone 16 models will be available in the country in just 15 days.

The iPhone 16 series was released by Apple on September 20th which means that Apple will have already missed out on booking nearly seven months of iPhone 16 series sales in Indonesia by the time consumers in the country start purchasing the handsets next month.

Chart shows the top five smartphones shipped in Indonesia in 2024.
Apple's iPhone was not among the top five smartphone brands shipped in Indonesia last year. | Image credit-IDC

Like all multinational companies, Apple must follow the laws of each country in which it operates. It was Indonesia's Industry minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasamita who said last year after the unveiling and release of the iPhone 16 line that the new models would be banned in the country until Apple agreed to hike its investment in Indonesia which would allow it to receive a new certificate.

Considering that the country has 280 million people making it the fourth most populous country in the world, this is certainly not a market that Apple wants to be locked out of. Last year Indonesia's smartphone shipments rose 15.5% from 2023's deliveries. The market was led by China's Transsion Holdings whose market share in the country rose from 13.1% in 2023 to last year's 18.3%. Its shipments were up a whopping 61.7% year-over-year. Oppo and Samsung were numbers two and three with market shares of 17.8% and 17.2% respectively. The iPhone was not in the top five.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users

Latest News

Verizon can continue to say it "Truly prioritizes first responders" even if T-Mobile doesn't like it
Verizon can continue to say it "Truly prioritizes first responders" even if T-Mobile doesn't like it
Built-like-a-tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling like hot cakes with this Amazon Spring Sale deal
Built-like-a-tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling like hot cakes with this Amazon Spring Sale deal
Google's OG Pixel Watch is a VERY smart buy again at these unbeatable Big Spring prices
Google's OG Pixel Watch is a VERY smart buy again at these unbeatable Big Spring prices
After 5 years under water, a muddy iPad helped crack a case straight out of a Hollywood script
After 5 years under water, a muddy iPad helped crack a case straight out of a Hollywood script
If gaming on a thin laptop is your thing, then the HP Omen 16 Slim will have your attention
If gaming on a thin laptop is your thing, then the HP Omen 16 Slim will have your attention
AT&T's tech support gave this customer a headache - and blamed Alexa
AT&T's tech support gave this customer a headache - and blamed Alexa
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless