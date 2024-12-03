Indonesia may expand the local component requirement that got the iPhone 16 banned



Now, a new Now, a new Reuters report reads that Indonesia is set to raise the requirements for local components in smartphones manufactured and sold within the country, the deputy industry minister announced on Tuesday. This initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen the domestic manufacturing sector.



Well, Indonesia has implemented regulations requiring a specific percentage of locally manufactured components in phones sold domestically. iPhone 16 phones fall short of this requirement, which led to their exclusion from the market.



Indonesia wants at least 40% of a device’s components to be produced locally.



Indonesian officials say the rules aim to create a level playing field for investors in the country. While consumers can buy "forbidden" Pixel and iPhones phones abroad and bring them into Indonesia after paying the required taxes, the government may consider deactivating phones that are imported through unofficial channels.



Tourists can bring their devices, so if you're planning an exotic holiday in Indonesia, you'll be fine.



Apple isn't particularly happy about the situation, so they promised to invest $100 million (nice little sum) in Indonesia if the country ends the iPhone 16 sales ban. The idea is to build an accessory and component plant, but that won't fly, apparently.



Per earlier reports, Indonesia has rejected Apple’s $100 million investment proposal.



