Apple releases "important" security update iOS 12.5.4 for older iPhones, iPads, and an iPod touch



Apple released an update today for older iPhone, iPod touch and iPad models that can no longer install iOS 13 or later. The iOS 12. 5.4 update is available for the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6 iPhone 6 Plus , the iPod touch 6th generation, the iPad Air, the iPad mini 2, and the iPad mini 3. The release notes to iOS 12.5.4 written by Apple state that "This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users." The build number for today’s update is 16H50.





All of the devices receiving iOS 12.5.4 lost support with iOS 13, but Apple feels that it is needs to keep pushing out security updates for these devices. According to Apple, today's update is designed to remove vulnerable code that can cause a memory corruption issue.







Two issues that affected open source web browser engine WebKit were fixed by Apple in iOS 12.5.4. With the first bug, maliciously crafted web content could have led to arbitrary code execution. This could have allowed a bad guy to run any command on the system he's targeting. "Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited," says the tech giant's support page. The company said that it fixed both issues.





To install the update on any of the aforementioned compatible devices, go to Settings > General > Software Update .

