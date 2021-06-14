$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
iOS Apple Software updates

Apple releases "important" security update iOS 12.5.4 for older iPhones, iPads, and an iPod touch

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman @wolfcallsputs
Jun 14, 2021, 10:56 PM
Apple releases "important" security update iOS 12.5.4 for older iPhones, iPads, and an iPod touch
Apple released an update today for older iPhone, iPod touch and iPad models that can no longer install iOS 13 or later. The iOS 12.5.4 update is available for the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, the iPod touch 6th generation, the iPad Air, the iPad mini 2, and the iPad mini 3. The release notes to iOS 12.5.4 written by Apple state that "This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users." The build number for today’s update is 16H50. 

All of the devices receiving iOS 12.5.4 lost support with iOS 13, but Apple feels that it is needs to keep pushing out security updates for these devices. According to Apple, today's update is designed to remove vulnerable code that can cause a memory corruption issue.

Two issues that affected open source web browser engine WebKit were fixed by Apple in iOS 12.5.4. With the first bug, maliciously crafted web content could have led to arbitrary code execution. This could have allowed a bad guy to run any command on the system he's targeting. "Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited," says the tech giant's support page. The company said that it fixed both issues.

To install the update on any of the aforementioned compatible devices, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Related phones

iPhone 6
Apple iPhone 6 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.9
  • Display 4.7 inches 1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 1.2 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A8 1GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 1810 mAh
  • OS iOS 12.x
iPhone 6 Plus
Apple iPhone 6 Plus View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

9.1
$308 eBay $323 Newegg $328 Overstock
View more offers
  • Display 5.5 inches 1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 1.2 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A8 1GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2915 mAh
  • OS iOS 12.x
iPhone 5s
Apple iPhone 5s View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.3

User Score:

8.6
  • Display 4.0 inches 1136 x 640 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 1.2 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A7 1GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 1570 mAh
  • OS iOS 12.x
iPad Air
Apple iPad Air View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.2

User Score:

8.2
$425 eBay $549 B&HPhoto $570 Sam'sClub
View more offers
  • Display 9.7 inches 1536 x 2048 pixels
  • Camera 5 MP (Single camera) 1.2 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A7 1GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 8820 mAh
  • OS iOS 12.x
iPad mini 2
Apple iPad mini 2 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5

User Score:

9.4
  • Display 7.9 inches 1536 x 2048 pixels
  • Camera 5 MP (Single camera) 1.2 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A7 1GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 6471 mAh
  • OS iOS 12.x
iPad mini 3
Apple iPad mini 3 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.0

User Score:

9.0
$300 eBay $372 Newegg
  • Display 7.9 inches 1536 x 2048 pixels
  • Camera 5 MP (Single camera) 1.2 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A7 1GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 6350 mAh
  • OS iOS 12.x
iPod touch 6th generation
Apple iPod touch 6th generation View Full specs

User Score:

7.0
$349 Walmart
  • Display 4.0 inches 1136 x 640 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 1.2 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A8 1GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 1043 mAh
  • OS iOS 12.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung starts production of its multichip package delivering flagship performance to mid-rangers
by Alan Friedman,  0
Samsung starts production of its multichip package delivering flagship performance to mid-rangers
Square Enix to launch new free-to-play Hitman mobile game
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Square Enix to launch new free-to-play Hitman mobile game
Pokemon GO developer is making a Transformers mobile AR game
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Pokemon GO developer is making a Transformers mobile AR game
Google giving some YouTube TV subscribers free TiVo Stream 4K devices
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google giving some YouTube TV subscribers free TiVo Stream 4K devices
Some AT&T subscribers are getting a free smartphone
by Alan Friedman,  0
Some AT&T subscribers are getting a free smartphone
Apple brings Spatial, Lossless Audio, other features to Apple Music users on Android
by Cosmin Vasile,  3
Apple brings Spatial, Lossless Audio, other features to Apple Music users on Android
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless