Nothing's upcoming budget phones might have Snapdragon chip, telephoto cameras, and eSim support

Nothing's smartphones have historically featured wide and ultrawide rear cameras, but the code suggests that the Phone (3a) series might be the first to incorporate dedicated sensors for optical zoom. There are also clues which suggest that the Phone 3a could sport a telephoto camera, while the Phone 3a Plus might opt for a periscope zoom camera.









Another noteworthy change is that the Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Plus could be the company's first phones to offer eSIM support. Users will likely have the option to use two physical nano-SIMs or an eSIM with a physical nano-SIM for dual-SIM configurations. However, the CMF Phone (2) is expected to stick with physical SIM cards only.



This is quite interesting as it appears that Nothing is preparing to offer more flagship-like specs on their devices, akin to the iPhone, Pixels, and Galaxies that they aspire to compete with. The potential inclusion of a telephoto or periscope camera in their budget models is a significant step-up in terms of camera technology. Additionally, the introduction of eSIM support aligns with the growing trend of digital SIM cards, offering users more flexibility in certain cases.



I am also curious to see how the CMF Phone (2), positioned as a more affordable device, will balance features and performance. One thing that's for sure is that, should these clues turn out to be what's on the final design, Nothing will prove that they are serious about expanding their market reach and offer competitive features across different price points.