Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked

By
1comments
iOS Apple
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
Trust Wallet, a decentralized wallet owned by cryptocurrency exchange Binance has warned iOS users about an iMessage security flaw that hackers can use to hack their iPhones without any interaction with them.

The company wrote on X that they have credible intel about a zero-day iMessage exploit. A zero-day exploit is when cybercriminals discover an unaddressed vulnerability. A hacker is selling the exploit for $2 million on the dark web.

Per the X posts, hackers can access a victim's iPhone without any input or interaction from them. Though anyone can be a target, high-value targets are especially at risk.

Trust Wallet has advised users to disable iMessage until Apple issues a fix.

iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked

Should you turn off your iMessage until a patch is released? 


TechCrunch doesn't think you need to, unless you consider yourself a high-risk user.

The outlet believes that Trust Wallet is over-reacting and notes that there is no evidence that the exploit exists.

The intel that Trust Wallet claims to have received and verified is an ad on the dark web on a website named CodeBreach Lab. Finding and developing zero-click zero-day is a tough task and CodeBreach Lab's typo-ridden and unheard-of website doesn't inspire confidence that it's capable of creating such an exploit.

TechCrunch even tried to buy the exploit and found out that the website required buyers to send $2 million in Bitcoin to a wallet address on the public blockchain. The publication found that nobody had done that.

CodeBreach Lab is probably trying to scam people out of cryptocurrency and Trust Wallet trusted it too much...

Recommended Stories
If you want to be on the safe side, you should consider turning on Lockdown Mode instead of disabling iMessage. It's a mode that has been designed to protect users from 'extremely rare and highly sophisticated cyber attacks.' Apple says no one has been able to hack its devices in Lockdown Mode.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?

Latest News

A rumored OnePlus flip foldable with a telephoto lens could be in the works
A rumored OnePlus flip foldable with a telephoto lens could be in the works
Amazon Music takes on Spotify with Maestro, an AI-powered playlist generator
Amazon Music takes on Spotify with Maestro, an AI-powered playlist generator
This T-Mobile customer got a $143,442.74 bill after a three-week Switzerland vacation
This T-Mobile customer got a $143,442.74 bill after a three-week Switzerland vacation
Google Maps update improves Android Auto navigation experience with 3D building syncing
Google Maps update improves Android Auto navigation experience with 3D building syncing
Phone manufacturer Transsion remains red hot in the global marketplace
Phone manufacturer Transsion remains red hot in the global marketplace
Google says trigger-happy "Circle to Search" will be improved and Search and Lens results merged
Google says trigger-happy "Circle to Search" will be improved and Search and Lens results merged
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless