iPhone users and Instagram accounts are the favorite targets for hackers
If more hackers are targeting a specific smartphone, there is a bigger chance that they will succeed, whereas those that aren't deemed “worthy” by hackers might go as much safer in the eyes of the general public. That's why Case24 sought to investigate which apps and smartphone brands are more prone to be hacked, not necessarily which ones are safer.
The study has found that iPhone users are 192 times more at risk of being targeted by hackers than a Huawei phone. Also, nearly 50k Americans are searching for information on how to hack an iPhone each month.
Most hacked phone brands (US)
- iPhone – 48,010
- Samsung – 3,100
- LG – 670
- Sony – 320
- Nokia – 260
- Huawei – 250
Since Apple and Samsung are the most popular brands in the United States, the numbers above come as little to no surprise at all. What's really interesting is that the iPhone is so much ahead compared to Samsung, although not in a good way.
As far as the apps go, Instagram accounts are 24 times more at risk of being hacked than Netflix, which is the least prone to be targeted by hackers. You can find below all the relevant apps how likely they are to be hacked:
Most hacked apps (US)
- Instagram – 66,960
- Snapchat – 57,740
- WhatsApp – 36,980
- YouTube – 13,710
- Twitter – 13,350
- Messenger – 10,350
- Gmail – 7,080
- Facebook – 5,980
- Amazon – 3,460
- Netflix – 2,790
The numbers above prove that more than 60k Americans are looking for ways to hack an Instagram account each month, which is quite shocking. The same goes for WhatsApp and Snapchat accounts, which seem to be just as popular among hackers, rookies or veterans. Netflix is the least likely to be hacked probably because the movie streaming service allows subscribers to share their accounts within some limits.
In case you're wondering how the study came up with these numbers, we can only quote from the source, so here is their methodology:
When investigating the number of times people searched how to hack different phone brands, the results show a whopping difference between the brand in the first place and the other brands. The data was gathered by analyzing monthly Google search volumes to see how many Americans are looking to find information on how to hack different apps or phone brands.
Judging by these numbers, it's quite dangerous to own a “mainstream” device like the iPhone in the United States. But these numbers are a direct consequence of the popularity these brands achieved, so it's not surprising that Apple and Samsung are at the top of hackers' preferences. Thankfully, both brands are taking good care of their phones, so that people can't hack them using the information found on the internet.
1 Comment
1. iushnt
Posts: 3159; Member since: Feb 06, 2013
posted on 28 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):