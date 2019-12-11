Samsung iOS Apple Android Apps

iPhone users and Instagram accounts are the favorite targets for hackers

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Dec 11, 2019, 3:36 AM
iPhone users and Instagram accounts are the favorite targets for hackers
It's very hard to determine which phone or mobile app is safer and which has big security holes. But that's not because each uses different security software to protect itself, but mostly due to the different attention they receive from hackers.

If more hackers are targeting a specific smartphone, there is a bigger chance that they will succeed, whereas those that aren't deemed “worthy” by hackers might go as much safer in the eyes of the general public. That's why Case24 sought to investigate which apps and smartphone brands are more prone to be hacked, not necessarily which ones are safer.

Their study shows interesting results that aren't really surprising, at least when it comes to which are the favorite targets for hackers. Before we give you the numbers, it's worth noting that the study has taken into consideration consumers in the US and UK, but we're only going to report on those in the United States.

The study has found that iPhone users are 192 times more at risk of being targeted by hackers than a Huawei phone. Also, nearly 50k Americans are searching for information on how to hack an iPhone each month.

Surprisingly, the study claims Sony, Nokia, LG or Huawei smartphones are by far the safest phones to own. Samsung phones aren't as prone to be targeted by hackers as the iPhone, but they're still ranked second when it comes to that.

Most hacked phone brands (US)

  • iPhone – 48,010
  • Samsung – 3,100
  • LG – 670
  • Sony – 320
  • Nokia – 260
  • Huawei – 250

Since Apple and Samsung are the most popular brands in the United States, the numbers above come as little to no surprise at all. What's really interesting is that the iPhone is so much ahead compared to Samsung, although not in a good way.

LG, Sony, Nokia and Huawei phones aren't popular among Americans, which is why fewer are looking for ways to hack them. Yes, they can be considered safer because they're less targeted by hackers, but not because they feature better security software.



As far as the apps go, Instagram accounts are 24 times more at risk of being hacked than Netflix, which is the least prone to be targeted by hackers. You can find below all the relevant apps how likely they are to be hacked:

Most hacked apps (US)

  • Instagram – 66,960
  • Snapchat – 57,740
  • WhatsApp – 36,980
  • YouTube – 13,710
  • Twitter – 13,350
  • Messenger – 10,350
  • Gmail – 7,080
  • Facebook – 5,980
  • Amazon – 3,460
  • Netflix – 2,790

The numbers above prove that more than 60k Americans are looking for ways to hack an Instagram account each month, which is quite shocking. The same goes for WhatsApp and Snapchat accounts, which seem to be just as popular among hackers, rookies or veterans. Netflix is the least likely to be hacked probably because the movie streaming service allows subscribers to share their accounts within some limits.



In case you're wondering how the study came up with these numbers, we can only quote from the source, so here is their methodology:

When investigating the number of times people searched how to hack different phone brands, the results show a whopping difference between the brand in the first place and the other brands. The data was gathered by analyzing monthly Google search volumes to see how many Americans are looking to find information on how to hack different apps or phone brands.

Judging by these numbers, it's quite dangerous to own a “mainstream” device like the iPhone in the United States. But these numbers are a direct consequence of the popularity these brands achieved, so it's not surprising that Apple and Samsung are at the top of hackers' preferences. Thankfully, both brands are taking good care of their phones, so that people can't hack them using the information found on the internet.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

iushnt
Reply

1. iushnt

Posts: 3159; Member since: Feb 06, 2013

Is it just about preference or actual hack?

posted on 28 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

phonearena-2019-awards-best-phones-of-the-year
PhoneArena 2019 Awards: Best phones of the year
PhoneArena-2019-Awards-Best-Camera-Phones
PhoneArena 2019 Awards: Best Camera Phones
samsung-galaxy-s11-4500mah-battery
The standard Samsung Galaxy S11 will pack an even bigger battery than previously expected
galaxy-s11-leaks-samsung-exclusive-108MP-camera-sensor
The Galaxy S11 leaks in a test mule case, flaunting a Samsung-exclusive 108MP sensor
Trial-to-determine-fate-of-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-starts-tomorrow
Fate of the T-Mobile-Sprint merger rests on a trial that begins tomorrow
Apple-to-name-iPhone-SE-sequel-iPhone-9
Apple's next handset will reportedly be the iPhone 9
OnePlus-8-Lite-renders-surface
Fresh renders reveal a return to the mid-range sector for OnePlus
Best-ANC-wireless-earphones-price-battery-life
Best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation

Popular stories

Download-FitbitOS-4.1-update-Versa-smartwatches
Fitbit OS 4.1 update rolling out to all compatible smartwatches in the US
T-Mobile-will-reportedly-lower-the-price-it-pays-for-Sprint
T-Mobile expected to revise lower the price it will pay for Sprint
t-mobile-sprint-merger-pricing-promises-undermined-lawsuit
T-Mobile's post-merger pricing commitments may have been undermined by Sprint exec
108MP-camera-photos-xiaomi-mi-note-10-samsung-galaxy-s11
Testing this 108MP camera makes me wish the Samsung Galaxy S11 DOESN'T have one
sams-club-deals-gift-card-iphone-11-galaxy-note-10-more
Sam's Club is preparing another stunning deal on the latest iPhones and Samsung flagships
google-pixel-4-att-deal-new-line-monthly-installments
Here's how you can get Google's Pixel 4 at a measly $150 overall (no trade-in required)
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-battery-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ battery has leaked and it's massive
galaxy-s11-leaks-samsung-exclusive-108MP-camera-sensor
The Galaxy S11 leaks in a test mule case, flaunting a Samsung-exclusive 108MP sensor

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.