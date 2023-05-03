iPhone average selling price reaches almost $1000

Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Most users cannot help but notice that the price of high-end smartphones has been steadily growing over the last couple of years. In 2023, it is considered acceptable for a flagship to cost upwards of $1000. And we have Apple to thank for this.

The Cupertino company was the first to launch a thousand-dollar smartphone in 2017 i.e. the iconic iPhone X. Ever since, the price of Apple’s iPhones has grown year-on-year and has now reached an average of (almost) $1000.

According to a recent survey by CIRP (Consumer Intelligence Research Partners) the average iPhone selling price ‘has hit a new high of $988’ in March 2023. For reference, at this time last year, the value was $882. This represents an increase of almost $100 on a yearly basis. The results of the survey were first covered by 9to5Mac in a dedicated article.

Part of the reason for the increase is the fact that the iPhone mini lineup was replaced with the iPhone Plus one. While the iPhone 13 mini cost $699 at launch, the iPhone 14 Plus is much more expensive, starting at $899 for the base configuration. Additionally, the Plus is much more popular amongst buyers than the mini.

It is hardly a secret that Apple has done everything in its power to give users as much incentive as possible to splurge on the high-end iPhones. The gap between the vanilla iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro widened even further this year. While the latter adopted the Dynamic Island cutout and a fancy new A16 processor, the former was stuck with the iPhone 13’s A15 chipset and the notch.

Admittedly, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are some of the best phones to buy in 2023. However, with the rumored price hike that is supposedly on the horizon, we have to ask - how much can Apple charge for an iPhone and get away with it?

