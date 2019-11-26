Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Save 25% on high-quality leather cases for iPhone, iPad and Samsung phones

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 26, 2019, 9:12 AM
Save 25% on high-quality leather cases for iPhone, iPad and Samsung phones
We have a great deal ready for all our readers who own an iPhone or a recent Samsung flagship and wish to protect them from nature's harmful elements. Mujjo, the Dutch company making leather cases, sleeves and touchscreen gloves, has given us a 25% discount code on anything on their store, which we'd like to share with you.

Mujjo will kick off its Black Friday sale on November 28 and customers will be able to grab any deals available on the store until December 3. To benefit from the 25% discount, simply apply the #PA25 code at checkout and you should save a lot of money.

Currently, Mujjo offers a wide array of high-quality leather cases for iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 8 (Plus), iPhone 7 (Plus), and iPhone 6(s) Plus. Android fans will find some stylish leather cases for Samsung flagships like Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S8.

Mujjo's leather cases add very little thickness to the iPhone, as the edges are raised by just 1 mm so that the screen doesn’t touch the surface when you put it down. Also, the buttons are covered in leather and designed to take nothing away from responsiveness. Of course, you'll have chamfered cutouts for the camera and mute button, but these leather cases are also available as a wallet thanks to the pouch added on the back which lets you carry with you up to 3 cards.

Finally, Mujjo sells iPad sleeves, specifically designed for iPad mini and iPad Air, and several touchscreen gloves models that will allow you to handle your smartphone and protect your hands from the cold at the same time.

