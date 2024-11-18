iPhone 16 vs Galaxy S24 5G speed tests show Apple is now the champ









" While all devices in our study provided good speeds in the U.S., the iPhone 16’s standout performance is hard to ignore and makes a strong case for upgrading, particularly for users seeking the fastest 5G ," tips Ookla, and continues that the iPhone 16 series handily beats its predecessors as well.





iPhone 16 models hit median download speeds of 324.23 Mbps on 5G in the US, a big advantage over the Galaxy S24 series that maxed out at 287.35 Mbps 5G speeds with the same X75 modem. The iPhone 14 makes do with 220.76 Mbps 5G speeds. Themodels hit median download speeds of 324.23 Mbps on 5G in the US, a big advantage over theseries that maxed out at 287.35 Mbps 5G speeds with the same X75 modem. The iPhone 15 series clocked 244.48 Mbps downloads, while themakes do with 220.76 Mbps 5G speeds.





Apple's iPhones also showed low latency of under 53 ms, an area where Samsung's handsets notched particularly good performance otherwise. In short, if you are looking for a fast 5G phone with some of the widest frequency bands range and carrier support globally, the iPhone 16 has seemingly come a long way from the days of the glacial first 5G iPhone.