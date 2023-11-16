iPhone 16 prototype reveals hardware changes to avoid a repeat of overheating issues

In the early days of release, the internet was full of complaints about the iPhone 15 Pro getting abnormally hot. It was being speculated that a hardware issue was the culprit, with some blaming the A17 Pro chip , and others claiming that the phone had a smaller heat dissipation area and its new titanium frame had reduced the thermal efficiency of the phone.

















iPhone 16 series to prevent overheating issues. The 2024 iPhones could switch to a graphene thermal system, which should improve thermal conductivity, as it's a more promising material than the currently used copper for heat dissipation. According to X user @KosutamiSan , Apple may make a couple of changes to the design of theseries to prevent overheating issues. The 2024 iPhones could switch to a graphene thermal system, which should improve thermal conductivity, as it's a more promising material than the currently used copper for heat dissipation.





iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max could feature a battery with a metal shell. MacRumors Additionally, thePro and Pro Max could feature a battery with a metal shell.notes that for the Apple Watch Series, the company has already transitioned from black foil casings to metal, so this change seems plausible for the iPhone's battery as well.




