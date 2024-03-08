Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

iPhone 16 Pro looks noticeably different than iPhone 15 Pro in leaked design sketches

If there's one company that likes to play it safe when it comes to design, it's Apple. That's why, it was a little hard to believe that the company would opt for a wacky-looking fidget-spinner-like camera island design for the iPhone 16 Pro. That rumor has been debunked by freshly leaked CAD renders.

91 Mobiles got its hands on the iPhone 16 Pro's CAD renders as well as its dimensions. The report paints the picture of a phone that might resemble its predecessor at first glance but is going to be noticeably different.


First off, the iPhone 16 Pro is rumored to measure 149.6×71.4×8.4mm, which should make it slightly taller, wider, and thicker than the iPhone 15 Pro, which measures 146.6×70.6×8.25 mm. Unsurprisingly, the screen is also expected to grow in size from 6.1-inch to 6.3-inch.

According to an earlier report, the larger size could also make the phone slightly heavier. 


The new model will inherit the iPhone 15 Pro's Action Button but the customizable button on the new model will be a little larger. The rumored Capture Button, which will serve as a dedicated button for photography controls, will be located below the power button. 91 Mobiles claims that the Capture Button will be capacitive, which is in line with an earlier report, though some rumors claim it will be mechanical.

The camera bump design remains unchanged. The phone has also retained the Dynamic Island, silencing rumors that said it would feature a hole-punch cutout.

While this isn't a complete departure from the design of the iPhone 15 Pro, it's still a meaningful change, considering the screen is getting bigger and users will get a whole new camera button which will give the phone a feel of professional cameras. This can increase the iPhone 16 Pro's chances of becoming the best camera phone of the year.

The handset is also rumored to feature a 48MP ultra-wide camera as well as the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 5x telephoto camera. It will reportedly be powered by the new A18 Pro chip which will be based on TSMC's N3E 3nm tech.

