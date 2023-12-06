iPhone 13 and 14 to get Qi2 wireless charging support with iOS 17.2: Up to 15W without MagSafe
The concept of wireless charging has been around for over a century, with the first patent filed in 1906 by Nikola Tesla. However, it was in the late 2000s that the technology became commercially viable and widely adopted. Apple joined the wireless charging revolution in 2017 by introducing Qi compatibility on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.
This implies that these iPhone models will now support up to 15W wireless charging with Qi2-certified chargers. The release notes, however, leave us hanging on the power specs, which we'll likely learn when iOS 17.2 hits the general public, expected in a few days.
Qi2 made waves at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2023, showcasing its MagSafe-like wireless fast charging standard, not just for iPhones but also for Android devices. Using the "Magnetic Power Profile," Qi2 ensures compatibility across various phones and chargers. While the current output is capped at 15W, future updates might bring a substantial boost beyond 15W.
Anticipate the arrival of the first Qi2 accessories just in time for the holiday season, with over 100 devices undergoing testing or queued for certification testing, according to the Wireless Power Consortium. Brands like Belkin, Mophie, and Anker are among the first to roll out Qi2 accessories, offering users a broader range of choices.
Just recently, Apple, usually sticking to the familiar, surprised everyone with Qi2 compatibility on the iPhone 15, and now, there's more news from Cupertino. The release notes for iOS 17.2 RC spill the beans, mentioning the addition of "Qi2 charger support for all iPhone 13 models and iPhone 14 models," as noted by 9to5Mac.
Previously, achieving 15W input on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 required MagSafe-certified chargers, leaving the cheaper MagSafe-compatible ones limited to 7.5W. With Qi2 entering the scene, consumers can anticipate more budget-friendly options for 15W wireless chargers.
