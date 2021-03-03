Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
iOS Apple Tablets

A "Pro" version of this Apple device could be introduced at any time

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Mar 03, 2021, 3:38 PM
A &quot;Pro&quot; version of this Apple device could be introduced at any time
Ah, March is here and that means the return of Daylight Saving Time is just days away. Will Siri screw it up again this year? You might recall that there was a period of time where twice a year, the iPhone would screw up the return and the end of Daylight Saving Time. Speaking of March, over the previous three years Apple has unveiled new iPad models during that month. In 2018, a new iPad powered by the A10 Fusion chip sporting a 9.7-inch display was introduced. In 2019, the Apple iPad Air was announced in March sporting the A12 Bionic with 3GB of RAM. Last year, Apple introduced 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models in March.

Apple iPad mini Pro could become reality any day now!


This March, we could see Apple announce a new iPad mini. This would be the sixth-generation version of the device and according to 9to5Mac, it could be known as the iPad mini Pro. Back in January, Mac Otakara said that an 8.4-inch screen will be on board the slate; that is .7-inches larger than the traditional 7.9-inch screen that has accompanied the iPad mini. Reliable TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects the new display to weigh in at 8.5-inches to 9-inches. The analyst says that the selling points of the tablet will be "the affordable price tag and the adoption of fast chips."


South Korean blog Naver says that with this larger-screened version of the iPad mini, Apple might consider calling it the iPad mini Pro since the tablet is used in large part by businesses. Remember those restaurants near you that give each waiter an iPad mini to take orders with? You also might find this tablet in the hands of manufacturing employees who need to know how many Spacely Sprockets remain in inventory. When the number of components gets low, the iPad mini can notify the employee so that he can reorder the necessary parts.

After translation, Korean blog Naver says, "The iPad mini Pro model , which we talked about on January 10th of this year in July of last year, was captured during the internal project stage for the first time. It is currently in the design P2 stage beyond the R&D stage and the planning stage, and seems to be moving to the DVT P3 stage sooner or later...The size is 8.7 inches, the width is longer than that of the previous iPad mini, and the vertical width is slightly reduced."

Kuo says that Apple might decide to reduce the bezel size of the upcoming iPad mini Pro to allow the larger 8.5-inch to 9-inch display to fit into the same form factor used in the current model. Apple could decide to eliminate the Home Screen/Touch ID button and offer in-display Face ID, in-display Touch ID, or both.

The iPad mini Pro could be unveiled any day now. Feel free to check in often. We'll leave the lights on for you.

Related phones

iPad mini (2019)
Apple iPad mini (2019) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5
  • Display 7.9 inches 2048 x 1536 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12 Bionic 3GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB,
  • Battery 5058 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 13.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile's 'next big 5G-powered move' will go official on March 4: here's how to watch the event
Popular stories
From OnePlus 9 to Google Pixel 6, this'd be the year of phone camera sensor records
Popular stories
Are portless phones the future?
Popular stories
Apple may release an 8-inch foldable iPhone in 2023

Popular stories

Popular stories
The aging Samsung Galaxy Watch scores a huge new update packed with Watch 3 features
Popular stories
Shocker: The great 5G merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is leading to huge job losses
Popular stories
New reports reveal OnePlus 9 5G series pre-order date, gifts, and colors
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra: Portrait camera comparison
Popular stories
2021 iPad Pro expected to have the processing chops of M1-powered Macs
Popular stories
T-Mobile unveils yet another killer 5G plan that Verizon and AT&T can't compete with

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless