Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

iOS 18 will leverage Apple Intelligence for Music playlist artwork creation

By
0comments
iOS 18 will leverage Apple Intelligence for Music playlist artwork creation
Tucked in the newest iOS 18 beta 4 code, a new feature shows the depths that Apple has prepared to dive in order to take advantage of its artificial intelligence-aided suite of apps and features.

Back in iOS 17, when Apple was forced to allow third-party default apps and even App Stores, at least in Europe, there were quite a lot of movers and shakers inside said default apps.

Apple Music, for instance, let you mark particular songs, or even albums and whole playlists as favorite, including a filter to only display your favorites. Said playlists could also be tailored visually with a gallery of artwork via the Edit feature in the playlist options menu.

This resulted in some beautiful artwork added to personal playlists that in turn could appear as favorites with the respective Apple Music search filter. In sign with the artificially intelligent times, however, Apple is now doing one better in iOS 18.

Since the latest version of its venerable mobile operating system is all about Apple Intelligence, the company's take on the Google Geminis and OpenAI's ChatGPTs of this world, it is trying to make the most of it.

The iOS 18 beta 4 code strings unearthed by 9to5Mac hint that there will be a marriage of convenience between Apple Music and Apple Intelligence now, too.  Apple will apparently be leveraging the power of its AI-assisted Image Playground feature to create tailored artwork for one's playlists on the spot.

Instead of just tapping the Edit option in the dotted menu up on the right in a playlist and selecting artwork from a preset library, there will now be a Create Image button. Apple Intelligence then pick the mood and desires of the user and offer a few artwork suggestions to choose from. 

It remains to be seen if and when the AI-generated playlist imagery will land on iPhones, though, as not all Apple Intelligence options will be available right off the bat with the official iOS 18 release.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy

Latest News

Here's why the Pixel 9's AI will get outshined by Apple Intelligence and Galaxy AI
Here's why the Pixel 9's AI will get outshined by Apple Intelligence and Galaxy AI
Spotify could connect you to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline if you're searching for risky content
Spotify could connect you to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline if you're searching for risky content
iPhone SE 4 could make me stop drooling over flagships
iPhone SE 4 could make me stop drooling over flagships
The budget 128GB Lenovo Tab M11 gets another tempting price cut at Best Buy
The budget 128GB Lenovo Tab M11 gets another tempting price cut at Best Buy
The iPhone 17 Slim could pack a variable aperture for stunning portraits
The iPhone 17 Slim could pack a variable aperture for stunning portraits
The 'regular' Motorola Edge 50 5G may have been leaked (almost) in full right ahead of its launch
The 'regular' Motorola Edge 50 5G may have been leaked (almost) in full right ahead of its launch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless