iOS 18 will leverage Apple Intelligence for Music playlist artwork creation





Back in iOS 17, when Apple was forced to allow third-party default apps and even App Stores, at least in Europe, there were quite a lot of movers and shakers inside said default apps.









This resulted in some beautiful artwork added to personal playlists that in turn could appear as favorites with the respective Apple Music search filter. In sign with the artificially intelligent times, however, Apple is now doing one better in iOS 18 .





Since the latest version of its venerable mobile operating system is all about Apple Intelligence, the company's take on the Google Geminis and OpenAI's ChatGPTs of this world, it is trying to make the most of it.





iOS 18 beta 4 code strings unearthed by 9to5Mac hint that there will be a marriage of convenience between Apple Music and Apple Intelligence now, too. Apple will apparently be leveraging the power of its AI-assisted Image Playground feature to create tailored artwork for one's playlists on the spot.





Instead of just tapping the Edit option in the dotted menu up on the right in a playlist and selecting artwork from a preset library, there will now be a Create Image button. Apple Intelligence then pick the mood and desires of the user and offer a few artwork suggestions to choose from.





It remains to be seen if and when the AI-generated playlist imagery will land on iPhones, though, as not all Apple Intelligence options will be available right off the bat with the official iOS 18 release.