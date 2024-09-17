iOS 18 lets you make your iPhone home screen ugly, but this is exactly what you might want





Okay, technically Apple calls this feature "tinting" your icons and it turns ALL of your icons in the same monochrome tonality.





Depending on the intensity of the color, this can look anywhere from "meh" to, let's be frank, downright ugly.





But this was actually the one iOS 18 feature I was most excited to try and after using this now for a day, I have a confession: I love it.





But first, here is how to customize icons in iOS 18 and get those tinted icons.





iOS 18 Tinted Icons How-to Guide:





1. Long press on an icon to enter jiggle mode

2. Tap the "Edit" button in the top left corner

3. Tap on "Customize"

4. In the menu that pops up at the bottom, select the "Tinted" option and pick your color using the color sliders below

5. And voila, you are done!







This is what my home screen looks like right now. No, it does not look pretty, and yes, how the heck can you find the icon you are looking for when they all look the same.

