iOS 18 lets you make your iPhone home screen ugly, but this is exactly what you might want
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
iOS 18 is here and while it does not yet bring the awaited Apple Intelligence, it does have one other particularly controversial feature: you can now "uglify" your iPhone.
Okay, technically Apple calls this feature "tinting" your icons and it turns ALL of your icons in the same monochrome tonality.
Depending on the intensity of the color, this can look anywhere from "meh" to, let's be frank, downright ugly.
But this was actually the one iOS 18 feature I was most excited to try and after using this now for a day, I have a confession: I love it.
But first, here is how to customize icons in iOS 18 and get those tinted icons.
iOS 18 Tinted Icons How-to Guide:
1. Long press on an icon to enter jiggle mode
2. Tap the "Edit" button in the top left corner
3. Tap on "Customize"
4. In the menu that pops up at the bottom, select the "Tinted" option and pick your color using the color sliders below
5. And voila, you are done!
My iOS 18 homescreen with tinted icons. It's not the prettiest view.
This is what my home screen looks like right now. No, it does not look pretty, and yes, how the heck can you find the icon you are looking for when they all look the same.
Subscribe to PhoneArena to continue reading
Get Unlimited Access
Starting from
$4.99 /month
Enjoy the full PhoneArena experience with а monthly subscription. Choose the best plan for you and unlock exclusive content, exciting new features and ad-free browsing.View Plans
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: