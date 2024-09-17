Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

iOS 18 lets you make your iPhone home screen ugly, but this is exactly what you might want

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Software updates Editorials
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
iOS 18 lets you make your iPhone home screen ugly, but this is exactly what you might want
iOS 18 is here and while it does not yet bring the awaited Apple Intelligence, it does have one other particularly controversial feature: you can now "uglify" your iPhone.

Okay, technically Apple calls this feature "tinting" your icons and it turns ALL of your icons in the same monochrome tonality.

Depending on the intensity of the color, this can look anywhere from "meh" to, let's be frank, downright ugly.

But this was actually the one iOS 18 feature I was most excited to try and after using this now for a day, I have a confession: I love it.

But first, here is how to customize icons in iOS 18 and get those tinted icons.

iOS 18 Tinted Icons How-to Guide:


1. Long press on an icon to enter jiggle mode
2. Tap the "Edit" button in the top left corner
3. Tap on "Customize"
4. In the menu that pops up at the bottom, select the "Tinted" option and pick your color using the color sliders below
5. And voila, you are done!


This is what my home screen looks like right now. No, it does not look pretty, and yes, how the heck can you find the icon you are looking for when they all look the same.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/62-200/Victor-H.webp
Victor Hristov Mobile Tech Review Journalist
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)

Latest News

New render compares iPhone 16 Pro Max and Galaxy S25 Ultra camera thickness
New render compares iPhone 16 Pro Max and Galaxy S25 Ultra camera thickness
Treat yourself to a deeply discounted Galaxy Tab A9+ with this new limited-time Amazon deal
Treat yourself to a deeply discounted Galaxy Tab A9+ with this new limited-time Amazon deal
The feature-packed 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is available for $200 off at Walmart
The feature-packed 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is available for $200 off at Walmart
Former Samsung executive arrested after getting caught red-handed with semiconductor technology
Former Samsung executive arrested after getting caught red-handed with semiconductor technology
Get the Sennheiser Momentum 4 at hefty discount and enjoy up to 56 hours of playtime with ANC
Get the Sennheiser Momentum 4 at hefty discount and enjoy up to 56 hours of playtime with ANC
Peak Apple stubbornness: iPhone 16 almost has Touch ID but Cupertino refuses to make it happen
Peak Apple stubbornness: iPhone 16 almost has Touch ID but Cupertino refuses to make it happen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless