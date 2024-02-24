iOS 17.4 release date could arrive sooner than expected -- here's why

The latest version of the iPhone operating system is currently in testing and if you are wondering when the stable build will be released, it looks like you won't have to wait much longer for iOS 17 .4 public release.





If you can't wait to download iOS 17 .4 but the unpredictable nature of betas is stopping you from downloading developer or public beta, the iOS 17 .4 release date is presumably right around the corner.





It's uncharacteristic of Apple to drop hints about the release date of a new iOS version, but with a deadline looming, Apple made an exception this time by confirming that iOS 17 .4 would be released in March, though it did not reveal the exact date.

Expected iOS 17.4 release date





9to5Mac notes, iOS 16 .4 was released on March 27 and iOS 15.4 came out on March 15. Does that imply that iOS 17 .4 is at least three weeks away? Well, due to certain deadlines set by the EU, history can't be our guide here.





Some key iOS 17 .4 features were borne out of stipulations laid by the EU Digital Markets Act. Since Apple has until March 6 to comply with the act, iOS 17 .4 will likely be released on or before that date.





The iPhone XS and later models will be able to download iOS 17 .4.





Apple is on the fourth iOS 17 .4 beta and we may see it roll out the final beta or the release candidate build in the coming week.





iOS 17 .4 will come with a slew of new features. Some of the changes will be exclusive to the European market. For instance, Apple will allow consumers to download apps from third-party marketplaces, whereas currently, the App Store is the only place to get apps. European users will also see a new Safari prompt to set a default browser.



