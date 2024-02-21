Q-Day is upon us: Apple upgrades iMessage with PQ3 for quantum-proof messaging with iOS 17.4

On a side note: maybe now’s a good time to sort those old files and folders. Or maybe it’s time to bid farewell to the Internet?



Harvest Now, Decrypt Later

private lives

“Everybody was Q-fu fighting”

Introduce post-quantum cryptography from the start of a conversation, so that all communication is protected from current and future adversaries.

Mitigate the impact of key compromises by limiting how many past and future messages can be decrypted with a single compromised key.

Use a hybrid design to combine new post-quantum algorithms with current Elliptic Curve algorithms, ensuring that PQ3 can never be less safe than the existing classical protocol.

Amortize message size to avoid excessive additional overhead from the added security.

Use formal verification methods to provide strong security assurances for the new protocol.