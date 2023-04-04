iOS 17 could end software support for the iPhone X and other Apple devices
1
Apple’s iPhones have a general reputation for being considerably more future-proof than the average smartphone, to the extent such a concept is possible at all in the world of mobile tech. This sentiment is, at least in part, based on the fact that the Cupertino company commits to ensuring the long-term software support of all of its devices.
This information was first brought forward by MacRumors in a dedicated article. The original source is not cited, but the outlet asserts that the latter has “a proven track record for upcoming software updates”.
For reference, iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 are expected to make their debut at WWDC 2023, alongside the Apple AR/VR headset. The conference will take place between June 5 to June 9. Beyond the recent leak, we know relatively little about the new iterations of Apple’s operating systems.
Most reports indicate that iOS 17 will be a somewhat incremental update, focusing more on Apple’s commitment to complying with European legislation. To that end, the Cupertino company will likely roll out support for third-party App Stores for the first time.
On the other hand, we know absolutely nothing about iPadOS 17. In all likelihood, Apple will continue implementing sophisticated multitasking features in an effort to facilitate a better 2-in-1 fantasy on its high-end ‘Pro’ iPads.
But all good things must come to an end… even software support for smartphones as iconic as the iPhone X. According to a new leak, iOS 17 will be dropping the support for a number of iPhones, including the iPhone X, and the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. All three of the aforementioned devices launched in late 2017.
This information was first brought forward by MacRumors in a dedicated article. The original source is not cited, but the outlet asserts that the latter has “a proven track record for upcoming software updates”.
Similarly, a number of iPads are also on the chopping block with iPadOS 17 - namely, the original 12.9” iPad Pro (1st generation), the 9.7” iPad Pro (1st generation) and the fifth-generation vanilla iPad. All devices listed by MacRumors were released between 2015 and 2017.
For reference, iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 are expected to make their debut at WWDC 2023, alongside the Apple AR/VR headset. The conference will take place between June 5 to June 9. Beyond the recent leak, we know relatively little about the new iterations of Apple’s operating systems.
Most reports indicate that iOS 17 will be a somewhat incremental update, focusing more on Apple’s commitment to complying with European legislation. To that end, the Cupertino company will likely roll out support for third-party App Stores for the first time.
On the other hand, we know absolutely nothing about iPadOS 17. In all likelihood, Apple will continue implementing sophisticated multitasking features in an effort to facilitate a better 2-in-1 fantasy on its high-end ‘Pro’ iPads.
Things that are NOT allowed: