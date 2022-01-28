iOS 15.4 developer beta explored: Here's everything new

Apple has just released the first iOS 15.4 developer beta, with a ton of new features and changes that will enrich the iPhone experience. Probably the last but one major update before we get a taste of the upcoming iOS 16 that will be unveiled at Apple's WWDC'22 developer conference, iOS 15.4 is shaping up to be a rather neat quality-of-life update, especially in these trying times.







iOS 15 itself was a major update that focused on ironing out the overall iOS experience following the major iOS 14 update, which overhauled Apple's OS from the ground up. As a reminder, iOS 14 introduced homescreen widgets and an app drawer, while iOS 15 perfected the formula and centered on privacy improvements and notification delivery.









Aside from iOS 15.4, we are also pumped up for iOS 16 . As mentioned above, the next major version of Apple's proprietary OS will be officially available this fall, but we expect a beta version to be released in a couple of months' time.





Read more:





iOS 15.4: All the new features





Face ID on steroids





For me, and possibly many of you, Face ID hasn't been working well with a mask on, and iOS 15.4 will finally allow you to unlock your iPhone without having to reach for your mask and take it off your face. This is a major improvement to Face ID, which was hampered down in contrast with other biometric unlocking methods, like fingerprint authentication, which are largely unaffected by facial masks.







Previously, Apple introduced the ability to use a paired Apple Watch to aid Face ID and easily unlock your iPhone even if you wear a mask or sunglasses, but those without the smart accessory were left out. Fortunately, iOS 15.4 is finally addressing that and bringing convenient biometric authentication to a larger amount of users.





However, donning a mask on your face means Face ID has way less data to work with, so it has to actively scan the area around your eyes to authenticate that the person holding the phone is actually you. This is supposedly a much more intensive process, so Apple has limited it to newer iPhones and iPads only. Unfortunately, the feature was absent on slightly older iPhones, like the iPhone 11 Pro Max. To make use of the improved Face ID features, you'll need an iPhone 12 or newer.







New emoji







Apple usually has at least one minor iOS update per year that adds tons of new emoji, ranging from actually useful to downright quirky, and it seems 2022 won't deviate from this tradition. The iOS 15.4 developer beta includes 37 new emoji depicting pregnant men, new hand gestures, as well as trolls, many new face emojis, and other colorful and expressive emoji. The full list is fully compliant with Emojipedia's Emoji 14.0 list and is similar to what Google will be adding to the upcoming Android 12L version of the operating system.













Text scanning with Notes & Reminders





This one is a pretty decent feature that's so simple yet so brilliant at the same time. With iOS 15.4, you will be able to directly scan text with your iPhone's camera from within apps like Notes and Reminders. This quality-of-life addition to the overall iPhone experience will certainly save you some precious time, as instead of having to input text like it's 2010, you will be able to simply point your phone at any text and have it automatically scan and import it in a note or a reminder.







Turn off notifications for Shortcuts





Apple's Shortcuts app is undoubtedly a very powerful tool for device automation, yet one of its 'quirks' is that almost all personal automations you create notify you with a pesky notification whenever they run, which breaks the immersion a bit. Fortunately, iOS 15.4 will allow you to get rid of those and achieve a less intrusive experience if you're a fan of Apple's Shortcuts app and the whole new layer of functionality that it delivers.







iCloud Keychain Notes





Apple's Keychain is probably the most accessible password manager because it's just so well integrated within iOS itself. While the core functionality (keeping your accounts and respective passwords safe), Keychain has been lagging behind the popular third-party password managers in some ways, and iOS 15.4 will rectify that. Apple's Keychain will finally allow you to take notes for each specific login entry you have, which is undoubtedly something useful to have.













