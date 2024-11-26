I used to hate tablets, but now I use one every day

Tablets vs Smartphones



I can imagine some of you rolling your eyes right now. "That's where



Tablets vs Foldables

The flexible screen revolution brought us the foldable phone . When I first saw the Royole FlexPai (the first commercially available foldable that a Chinese company showed at CES 2018), the déjà vu hit me hard. "Well, now tablets are really done for." I had the chance to test many foldable phones in the past couple of years, and at the moment, they're just not for me.



Nevertheless, I can understand why people think that foldable phones are set to replace tablets. There are, however, two big constraints, at least at the moment. The first one is the price. Even the cheapest book-like foldable will set you back north of $1,500 (technically, you can get a



And while the price of foldable phones will eventually come down, the second problem is hard to solve. Foldable phone screens are soft. There's no way around it; it's physics. In order to bend, these screens need to have some level of elasticity, and this makes them susceptible to damage.



So, what am I saying here? Foldables can't replace tablets (not yet), but still, bringing a tablet out of the house is generally a terrible experience. What are these things for, then?



The tablet is a homeboy!

If the smartphone is a compact device meant to be with you when you're on the go, then what if the tablet is just a homeboy? A device that likes the comfort of your own house and doesn't like to go out much?



I changed my approach and started using my tablet as a home device, a smartphone proxy, and a small multimedia terminal. And things immediately got better.



My tablet almost completely replaced my smartphone when I was at home. I used it on the table while eating dinner (you're not supposed to do this, but hey, living alone has its perks). It found its way to the kitchen counter on the rare occasions when I tried to cook something.



Gaming and browsing on a 10-inch tablet are also a different experience altogether and using a bigger screen puts less strain on your eyes.









Reinventing the wheel - I love my tablet!

So, through my experience, I found that the tablet is meant to stay home. I'm sure there are people who slap keyboards and use these things all the time for work and on the go, but I'd rather take my laptop for that.



I use my 10-inch tablet every day now, giving my smartphone a well-earned break after work. There's no point in using a foldable as you don't ever fold it at home, and firing up a laptop is just too bothersome, waiting for it to boot just to launch a streaming service or a browser. I don't think tablets would ever go extinct; they're just too good at being a home entertainment terminal, and at a very affordable price at that.



Gaming and browsing on a 10-inch tablet are also a different experience altogether and using a bigger screen puts less strain on your eyes.

So, through my experience, I found that the tablet is meant to stay home. I'm sure there are people who slap keyboards and use these things all the time for work and on the go, but I'd rather take my laptop for that.

I use my 10-inch tablet every day now, giving my smartphone a well-earned break after work. There's no point in using a foldable as you don't ever fold it at home, and firing up a laptop is just too bothersome, waiting for it to boot just to launch a streaming service or a browser. I don't think tablets would ever go extinct; they're just too good at being a home entertainment terminal, and at a very affordable price at that.

What do you think about this? Have I missed the point and used my tablet wrong? How do you use yours, if you have one? Drop a line in the comments below.

Ever since the first smartphone passed the six-inch screen size, I've been trying really hard to find an excuse for the existence of tablets as a category. Back in 2012, six-inch smartphones were even called phablets, an ugly amalgamation of the words "phone" and "tablet.A few years later, when Samsung launched the Galaxy W with its seven-inch screen, I thought the tablets were finally done and dusted. But no. These still exist to this day, and people still buy them.So, I decided to embark on a journey to find out what makes people keep buying these tablet things. I pulled out a 10-inch tablet from our stash and brought it home with the idea to try and make use of it daily. This was a month ago, and now I have some thoughts to share.This is the first comparison that comes to mind, but it's not exactly a fair one. Even though smartphones have grown significantly in screen size, they are still compact, pocketable devices. Companies try to keep the weight of even the biggest smartphones around the 200-gram mark, and there's no tablet that lightweight. Mine was 555 grams!I tried to take it with me and use it while traveling to work on the subway, but it was not a good experience. The tablet was too heavy and too big to use on the go.Another key difference is connectivity. Yes, there are tablets with cellular support, but the idea is to have an internet connection everywhere you go, independent of the Wi-Fi networks around. Smartphones can still take and make calls, and many people use that feature quite often (even Gen Zs). So, tablets can’t make or take calls and they’re not very convenient on the go.