Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold

As I’m sure you’ve already heard, the iPhone 16 Pro Max has almost reached the 7-inch mental barrier of how large a smartphone display can be… And something’s telling me that this is where Apple is going to have to draw the line.With a 6.9-inch panel on the 16 Pro Max (which means the phone itself is actually larger than 7 inches), the next super-large iPhone better be a foldable… I say!It’s becoming harder to deny that the 7-inchis now reaching the point of diminishing returns - especially for the way iOS works on the iPhone.Namely, we have a huge display on thewith no real ability to multitask with two apps side by side, which given the tremendous power of the A18 Pro chip, is more disappointing than ever before.Like why can’t I have Skyscanner and my Calendar/Calculator open at the same time so I can easily plan my flights, Apple?! Or is booking flights supposed to be a “laptop” activity? As the meme goes…