Subscribe to access exclusive content
Free Trial

Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Editorials
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
As I’m sure you’ve already heard, the iPhone 16 Pro Max has almost reached the 7-inch mental barrier of how large a smartphone display can be… And something’s telling me that this is where Apple is going to have to draw the line.

With a 6.9-inch panel on the 16 Pro Max (which means the phone itself is actually larger than 7 inches), the next super-large iPhone better be a foldable… I say!

It’s becoming harder to deny that the 7-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max is now reaching the point of diminishing returns - especially for the way iOS works on the iPhone.

Namely, we have a huge display on the iPhone 16 Pro Max with no real ability to multitask with two apps side by side, which given the tremendous power of the A18 Pro chip, is more disappointing than ever before.

Like why can’t I have Skyscanner and my Calendar/Calculator open at the same time so I can easily plan my flights, Apple?! Or is booking flights supposed to be a “laptop” activity? As the meme goes…

Apple’s reluctance to give the huge display of the iPhone 16 Pro Max multitasking capabilities might be the biggest hint that a foldable iPhone is in the works




https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/304-200/Martin-Filipov.jpg
Martin Filipov Mobile Tech Editorial Content Creator
Martin, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, brings a unique blend of humor and insight to his work. His fascination with smartphones began with a Galaxy Young and evolved through a series of trades and upgrades, making him a self-proclaimed smartphone nerd. Martin's content often combines current analysis of market trends with historical references and future predictions. Whether it's a deep dive into technical issues or a first-person commentary on industry events, Martin's articles are designed to inform and engage. His critical perspective is driven by genuine curiosity and a desire to keep readers informed, not by any corporate sponsorship.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
T-Mobile may have been underpaying thousands of employees across the US for years
T-Mobile may have been underpaying thousands of employees across the US for years

Latest News

Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
Peak 2024 smartphone Galaxy S24 Ultra is substantially discounted for a little while
Peak 2024 smartphone Galaxy S24 Ultra is substantially discounted for a little while
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless