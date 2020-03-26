Huawei's newest smartwatch excels at health management and battery life





After all, Wear OS is not exactly the world's most popular software platform for wearable devices, and plenty of companies, including Samsung, Fitbit, and Garmin, have managed to develop relatively successful proprietary smartwatch operating systems.













That means the Huawei Watch GT 2e could cost as little as 200 bucks if it ever expands to the US, which sounds pretty reasonable for a product purportedly capable of keeping the lights on for up to two weeks on a single charge. That's with "low usage", of course, although the company is also touting a 7-day endurance rating for the 455mAh battery with "typical usage", which almost sounds more impressive.





Then again, we presume Huawei's definition of typical usage doesn't include any GPS tracking time, which is likely to drastically lower that number. Because the Watch GT 2e is a fitness-oriented device first and foremost, the list of built-in sensors and health management tools is quite lengthy, allowing its wearers to monitor everything from their heart rate to daily stress levels, sleep quality, and workouts ranging from simple runs to rock climbing and parkour.









All in all, the Huawei Watch GT 2 and GT 2e are pretty similar as far as features go, but the new device only comes in one 46mm size, rocking a decidedly sportier design with a concealed crown and a bunch of different silicon strap options, including a perforated band inspired by the Apple Watch Nike collection. It's hard to argue with the value proposition of the Huawei Watch GT 2e when also considering its swim-proof build, high-res 454 x 454 pixels AMOLED display, and cross-platform Android and iOS compatibility.