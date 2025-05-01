Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Huawei’s next smartwatch remains quite the looker (and overpriced)

By
Huawei is about to launch yet another smartwatch and it’s no surprise that it’s called Watch 5. Following in the footsteps of Watch 4, Huawei’s upcoming smartwatch brings very few changes, at least in terms of design.

The Watch 4 doesn’t look bad at all and neither does its successor, which has recently been leaked in high-resolution renders. However, if you’re expecting a completely different product than the Watch 4, you’ll be very disappointed.

Huawei Watch 5 looks almost the same as the Watch 4, which means that it features the same circular dial, rotating crown, and physical button. The one thing that it brings new to the table is an oval-shaped layout with two cutouts that could be magnetic pins, but that’s just a guess.

Huawei Watch 4 Pro vs. Huawei Watch 5 | Screenshot by PhoneArena

Huawei will launch the Watch 5 in two sizes – 42mm and 46mm, but it’s unclear if the Chinese company will also introduce a larger Pro model. It’s also worth mentioning that Huawei Watch 5 will be available in several colors: black, blue, brown, gold/beige, green, and white.

The pictures leaked show the smartwatch with steel and silicone straps, but these might actually be two different Watch 5 models: vanilla and Pro. The one with the steel strap seems to be slightly bigger in the pictures, which is why we believe that’s the Pro model.

Huawei Watch 5 | Images credits: 91mobiles

Apart from the size and the quality of the straps, there are very few other design differences between the two Watch 5 models, which is also why it’s hard to tell the difference unless you know what to look for.

Software-wise, there are a couple of details that give away some of the features that Huawei Watch 5 will offer, such as SpO2, step counter and calories tracker. A heart rate sensor will most likely be present too, along with other standard health and fitness tracking features.

As far as the price goes, there are no surprises here either. According to the report, Huawei Watch 5 will be available for purchase in Europe for as low €500 and as high as €650, which is incredibly expensive for a Huawei product.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
