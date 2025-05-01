Huawei’s next smartwatch remains quite the looker (and overpriced)

Huawei Watch 4 Pro vs. Huawei Watch 5 | Screenshot by PhoneArena

Huawei will launch the Watch 5 in two sizes – 42mm and 46mm, but it’s unclear if the Chinese company will also introduce a larger Pro model. It’s also worth mentioning that Huawei Watch 5 will be available in several colors: black, blue, brown, gold/beige, green, and white.The pictures leaked show the smartwatch with steel and silicone straps, but these might actually be two different Watch 5 models: vanilla and Pro. The one with the steel strap seems to be slightly bigger in the pictures, which is why we believe that’s the Pro model.