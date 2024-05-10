Huawei introduces a trio of smartwatches in Europe
Huawei continues to launch its products in Europe despite being banned from selling them in the United States. Huawei has added three new models to its lineup of smartwatches, although just one of them is a brand-new product.
The Watch Fit 3 is Huawei new take on the Apple Watch. The wearable device features a square form factor that strongly resembles Apple’s smartwatch, but that’s not the first time Huawei copied its design. It’s also not the only company that does that, so that’s not really a surprise.
Huawei Watch Fit 3 is now available for pre-order in Europe for €160 / £140 (€180 / £160 for the Pearl White Leather Strap model). The smartwatch comes in different variants such as black, pink, green, and white.
It features a rounded form factor and a diamond-like carbon coating. The smartwatch is made of titanium alloy and weighs 65 grams (without the strap). Speaking of which, the new Watch 4 Pro Space Edition comes with a Grey Titanium strap.
On the inside, the smartwatch didn’t change in comparison with the vanilla model, so expect a scratch resistant 1.5-inch AMOLED display, 5ATM water resistance, eSIM support, dual-band five-system GNSS, ECG support, as well as up to 21 days of battery life.
Huawei Watch 4 Pro Space Edition is now available for pre-order in Europe for €650 / £550, and it’s supposed to hit the shelves on May 22.
Last but not least, Huawei announced a new color option for the Watch GT 4, green. Well, it’s just the strap that has changed, everything else remains the same. Still, it’s worth nothing that the green rubber strap is only available for the 41mm version of the Watch GT 4.
This “eco-friendly” version of Watch GT 4 is now available for purchase in Europe for €250 / £230.
Huawei’s new Watch Fit 3 sports a rather large 1.82-inch AMOLED display and weighs just 26 grams. According to Huawei, the smartwatch offers up to 10 days on a single charge, but heavy usage will drop battery life to just 7 days.
Besides the Watch Fit 3, Huawei also revealed a new version of its flagship smartwatch, the Watch 4 Pro. If you’re in the market for a stylish smartwatch, the new Huawei Watch 4 Pro Space Edition feels like a decent alternative.
Huawei Watch Pro 4 Space Edition
Huawei Watch GT 4 (green)
