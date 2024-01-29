Get ready to rumble: Smart Pikachu says the iPhone 16 will meet its nemesis in September 2024
In the mobile tech world, tipsters hold a very special position. Be it X/Twitter, or the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, doesn’t matter – they provide the general public with leaks, rumors and information that’s rarely too far away from reality.
Tipsters come in all shapes and forms. Some tipsters are reliable, some are fishy, some are famous and show their faces, and some do their deeds behind a nickname and/or an avatar.
Now, the story is again about an upcoming line from Huawei – the Mate 70 series (via Gizmochina).
You remember the 5G Huawei Mate 60, right? If you’re a US official, I’m almost 100% sure you do remember the Huawei Mate 60 and its release – the cheerful Chinese matinee caused major headaches across the White House. After all, Huawei was heavily sanctioned by the US and it shouldn’t have access to cutting-edge silicon, but there it was, the Mate 60 in all of its 5G glory was a fact in 2023.
September, as any phone aficionado will tell you, is the iPhone season. Smart Pikachu is not passing by this coincidence without comment and says – drum rolls, please – the Mate 70 will be “stronger than iPhone 16”.
Also, the tipster says “new one-inch, engineering machine tries large and small screens”, but you can thank Google for that poor translation. Most probably, Smart Pikachu claims that the upcoming Mate 70 will pack a 1-inch camera sensor, while the phone could come in two size variants. Nice!
When a tipster called ‘Smart Pikachu’ says something about an upcoming flagship, we can’t help but forward that same leak. It’s Smart Pikachu that, on a previous occasion, tipped the Huawei P70 flagship line could be equipped with a new 5G Kirin chipset.
What does Smart Pikachu foretell now?
So, the successor – the Mate 70 – is to be announced officially in September 2024, per Smart Pikachu’s prediction.
