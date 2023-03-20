The Huawei P60 Pro’s colors have leaked online ahead of the official unveiling
Hey, it seems like we’ve reached the official launch week of the Huawei P60 Pro! Nice! It’s been quite a ride recently, with numerous details for the premium smartphone becoming leaked online, but there's seems to be plenty more where that came from.
We’re expecting the flagship to have a Mini Capsule feature, reminiscent of what the iPhone 14 Pro has in the form of the Dynamic Island. Some live images of the P60 Pro have also leaked recently too, but those only showcased it in white.
We were already pretty much aware of the white variant of the P60 Pro, so the real surprises here come in the form of the colors purple and green. The purple option looks really pale, almost rose-ash in a way, while the green seems to be just a tad darker and more saturated than the Pixel 7 Pro’s Hazel option.
Naturally, we’re expecting these to be much different when seen up-close, but the white model may be even more impressive in person too, as it seems to have some texturing going on. As noticed by AndroidHeadlines, the phone’s back seems to be reminiscent of stone. That being said, rumors are that all three variants of the P60 Pro will have a glass back, despite what the texturing might make you believe.
The launch event of the P60 Pro is just a few days away, so we won’t have to wait long in order to see what surprises the premium flagship holds. In the smartphone industry, color options seem to play a major role when it comes to purchasing decisions, so we’re very interested to see Huawei’s designs this time around.
So you know what would be really swell? To see the smartphone in all of its alleged color variants ahead of the March 23 release date. And that is exactly what leaker Abhishek Yadav enabled users to do on Twitter.
Huawei P60 series.#Huawei#HuaweiP60Pro#HuaweiP60Seriespic.twitter.com/JnSn0O3E21— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) March 18, 2023
