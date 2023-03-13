Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Design sketch of Huawei P60 Pro shows that it will include iPhone 14 Pro feature

Huawei Display
Design sketch of Huawei P60 Pro shows that it will include iPhone 14 Pro feature
Last week we told you that the Realme C55 became the first Android phone to include a Dynamic Island-like feature called the Mini Capsule. Unlike the Dynamic Island, which is the shape-shifting, multi-tasking, and notification system found on the iPhone 14 Pro models, the Mini Capsule is limited to phone charge status, low battery warning, data usage, and the number of steps/walking distance tallied for the day.

Now, it appears that the Huawei P60 Pro, rumored to be introduced on March 23rd, might also feature a Dynamic Island-type system. A sketch posted on Chinese social media site Weibo by a tipster shows the design of the upcoming photography-based flagship. On the top of the screen is a pill-shaped area that is combined with a punch-hole selfie camera/depth camera.

The Huawei P60 Pro will not be the second Android phone to sport a Dynamic Island and that's because the manufacturer's placement on the U.S. Entity List forced Huawei to create its own operating system a few years ago. The P60 Pro will be pre-installed with HarmonyOS 3.1. Once on the Entity List, Huawei was no longer able to source software from Google which meant that the Google Mobile Services version of Android was off-limits.

Design sketch of the Huawei P60 Pro reveals a Dynamic Island style feature - Design sketch of Huawei P60 Pro shows that it will include iPhone 14 Pro feature
Design sketch of the Huawei P60 Pro reveals a Dynamic Island style feature

Rumored specs call for the device to carry a curved 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 1440p (QHD+) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, tweaked so it won't work with 5G signals, will be under the hood.

Photo from the P60 Pro shared by Huawei consumer chief Richard Yu - Design sketch of Huawei P60 Pro shows that it will include iPhone 14 Pro feature
Photo from the P60 Pro shared by Huawei consumer chief Richard Yu

On the back, we could see a 50MP Sony IMX888 image sensor behind the primary camera, with a 50MP Sony IMX858 driving the ultra-wide camera and a 64MP OmniVision OV64B sensor behind the P60 Pro's telephoto camera. The latter will offer 3.5x optical zoom. The phone will also include a 3D Time of Flight sensor and the photography system will use Huawei's in-house XMAGE technology. A 5000mAh battery will keep the lights on and will charge at 100W wired and 50W wireless.

On March 23rd, besides the P60 Pro, Huawei will introduce the less premium P60 and the new Mate X3 foldable. Earlier this month, a Huawei executive posted photos that he said were snapped using the P60 Pro's telephoto camera and another Huawei executive recently shared another photo that came from the P60 Pro.

Latest News

Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus hardware defect causing blurry photos, complaints say
Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus hardware defect causing blurry photos, complaints say
New features added to popular iOS and Android weather app
New features added to popular iOS and Android weather app
Live images of the Pixel 7a leak
Live images of the Pixel 7a leak
The new yellow iPhone 14 is the worst purchase you could make right now (Apple's mind games)
The new yellow iPhone 14 is the worst purchase you could make right now (Apple's mind games)
Apple declaring war on budget Android phones! Low-cost iPhone SE 4 to end Samsung-Google rule
Apple declaring war on budget Android phones! Low-cost iPhone SE 4 to end Samsung-Google rule
TSMC takes another Snapdragon chip away from Samsung Foundry
TSMC takes another Snapdragon chip away from Samsung Foundry
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple declaring war on budget Android phones! Low-cost iPhone SE 4 to end Samsung-Google rule
Apple declaring war on budget Android phones! Low-cost iPhone SE 4 to end Samsung-Google rule
Best Buy is selling Microsoft's super-powerful Surface Pro 9 at a cool discount with a free keyboard
Best Buy is selling Microsoft's super-powerful Surface Pro 9 at a cool discount with a free keyboard
Samsung's insanely capable Galaxy S22 Ultra is on sale for a hefty discount
Samsung's insanely capable Galaxy S22 Ultra is on sale for a hefty discount
The new yellow iPhone 14 is the worst purchase you could make right now (Apple's mind games)
The new yellow iPhone 14 is the worst purchase you could make right now (Apple's mind games)
Tim Cook pushes to get this device shipped against the wishes of Apple engineers
Tim Cook pushes to get this device shipped against the wishes of Apple engineers
T-Mobile is reportedly closing even more stores across the nation
T-Mobile is reportedly closing even more stores across the nation
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless