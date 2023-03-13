Design sketch of Huawei P60 Pro shows that it will include iPhone 14 Pro feature



Last week we told you that the Realme C55 became the first Android phone to include a Dynamic Island-like feature called the Mini Capsule. Unlike the Dynamic Island, which is the shape-shifting, multi-tasking, and notification system found on the iPhone 14 Pro models, the Mini Capsule is limited to phone charge status, low battery warning, data usage, and the number of steps/walking distance tallied for the day.







Now, it appears that the Huawei P60 Pro, rumored to be introduced on March 23rd , might also feature a Dynamic Island-type system. A sketch posted on Chinese social media site Weibo by a tipster shows the design of the upcoming photography-based flagship. On the top of the screen is a pill-shaped area that is combined with a punch-hole selfie camera/depth camera.





The Huawei P60 Pro will not be the second Android phone to sport a Dynamic Island and that's because the manufacturer's placement on the U.S. Entity List forced Huawei to create its own operating system a few years ago. The P60 Pro will be pre-installed with HarmonyOS 3.1. Once on the Entity List, Huawei was no longer able to source software from Google which meant that the Google Mobile Services version of Android was off-limits.









Rumored specs call for the device to carry a curved 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 1440p (QHD+) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, tweaked so it won't work with 5G signals, will be under the hood.









On the back, we could see a 50MP Sony IMX888 image sensor behind the primary camera, with a 50MP Sony IMX858 driving the ultra-wide camera and a 64MP OmniVision OV64B sensor behind the P60 Pro's telephoto camera. The latter will offer 3.5x optical zoom. The phone will also include a 3D Time of Flight sensor and the photography system will use Huawei's in-house XMAGE technology. A 5000mAh battery will keep the lights on and will charge at 100W wired and 50W wireless.



