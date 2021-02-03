Huawei Mate X2 to be officially announced on February 22nd with an inward folding display

Remember Huawei
? The brand that was headed for the stars but ended up biting the dust, especially in the US. Well, despite all the rumors that Huawei is looking to sell its flagship Mate & P smartphone brands
, the Chinese manufacturer seems to be preparing another release, and one of the foldable types, Engadget
reports.
According to Huawei’s official Weibo account
, the next foldable phone of the company is called Mate X2 and will be unveiled on February 22nd. Instead of following the outward folding design philosophy of the previous Mate X
devices, it seems that Huawei is taking a sharp turn and the Mate X2 will feature an inward folding flexible display.
Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu posted on Weibo a comment, stating that he’s been using the device “for some time,”
and that the Mate X2 is “full of surprises.”
By the way, the inward folding design turnaround may just be an optical illusion, there’s no way to tell from the teaser image.
All will be revealed in a few weeks but it seems doubtful that Huawei will manage to shake off the repercussions of Trump’s ban
easily, even if Biden decides to lift the ban
and bring Google services back to Huawei.
