Huawei reportedly in talks to sell flagship Mate & P smartphone brands
Huawei could exit the flagship smartphone segment
Speaking to Reuters, who first reported the sale of Honor, two people with direct knowledge of the situation revealed that Huawei has entered talks to sell its premium smartphone brands — Huawei P and Huawei Mate.
Huawei started exploring the idea of selling its most valuable smartphone brands in September, although the combined valuation it has placed on them is unknown at this stage. A final decision hasn’t been made.
Per the sources, Huawei still hopes to continue manufacturing high-end Kirin chipsets for the devices, but existing US trade restrictions severely limit the company’s options.
When contacted for a comment, the Shanghai government said it wasn't aware of the situation. Huawei said the following:
Huawei has learned there are unsubstantiated rumors circulating regarding the possible sale of our flagship smartphone brands. There is no merit to these rumors whatsoever. Huawei has no such plan.