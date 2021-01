Huawei reportedly in talks to sell flagship Mate & P smartphone brands

Huawei could exit the flagship smartphone segment





Per the sources, Huawei still hopes to continue manufacturing high-end Kirin chipsets for the devices, but existing US trade restrictions severely limit the company’s options.



When contacted for a comment, the Shanghai government said it wasn't aware of the situation. Huawei said the following:





Huawei’s current US trade restrictions block all viable paths to competing in the international smartphone market. That’s the reason it sold sub-brand Honor in November and why it’s now considering selling two more assets.Speaking to, who first reported the sale of Honor, two people with direct knowledge of the situation revealed that Huawei has entered talks to sell its premium smartphone brands — Huawei P and Huawei Mate.The discussions, which are still in the early stages and have been going on for months, are between Huawei and a Shanghai government-backed consortium of investors and distributors.Huawei started exploring the idea of selling its most valuable smartphone brands in September, although the combined valuation it has placed on them is unknown at this stage. A final decision hasn’t been made.