Android Huawei

Huawei P40 Pro render surfaces; rumor suggests a huge change is coming to the battery

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Dec 10, 2019, 12:43 PM
Huawei P40 Pro render surfaces; rumor suggests a huge change is coming to the battery
Based on rumored specs posted on Twitter, it would appear that Huawei's next flagship phone is going to be a monster. In addition, a render of the P40 Pro has surfaced on GizChina giving us a look at a noticeable camera bump, a curved display, and the volume rocker and power button found along the right side of the device. The buzz around the water cooler suggests that the top-of-the-line P40 Pro will sport a 6.5-inch AMOLED waterfall screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. That is twice the rate that most smartphone screens refresh at and should help deliver improved animation for video games and smoother scrolling.

The  P40 Pro display will reportedly be equipped with a pair of punch-hole selfie cameras (main selfie + ultra-wide) allowing for a screen-to-body ratio in the neighborhood of 98%. As many as five-sensors could be found on the back of the device including a 64MP wide that uses the Sony IMX686 1/1.7 inch sensor with OIS. Also on the back, we might find a 20MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP telephoto camera using the periscope design, a Macro camera, and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The phone will support 4K video. Powering these units will be the Kirin 990 chipset, the same SoC used for the Mate 30 lineup

Perhaps the most exciting rumor deals with the possibility that Huawei will stuff the P40 Pro with a graphene battery


Perhaps the most exciting rumor about the Huawei P40 Pro has to do with the handset's battery. The speculation is that the manufacturer will use a graphene battery to power the device increasing the capacity of the part and offering faster charging times. For example, the graphene battery rumored to be inside the P40 Pro is believed to feature a 5500mAh capacity but has only 70% of the volume found on the lithium batteries currently in use. With the company's new 50W charger, the battery will take only 45 minutes to fully charge from 0% to 100%.


Normally Huawei releases the P series line in late March. However, the rumor mill says that the company is looking at the possibility of releasing the P 40 line earlier next year. And assuming that the manufacturer remains on the U.S. Commerce Department's entity list and unable to access its U.S. supply chain, the P 40 family will not be licensed by Google to use the Google Play services of Android. That means that Google's core Android apps like Search, Maps, the Play Store, Gmail and more will not run on the new models. Of course, this doesn't matter in China where most Google apps are banned anyway, but it will play a part in determining international sales. With the Mate 30 series, Huawei used an open-source version of Android and its own AppGallery app storefront. Still, a report back in November suggested that a global version of the P40 line will be released shortly after the phones have their domestic launch.

Despite the U.S. supply chain ban, Huawei managed to ship 66.8 million units worldwide during the third quarter. That was good enough for a second-place ranking behind only Samsung, but ahead of Apple. More importantly, the figure represented a 28.5% year-over-year gain in shipments during the period. Huawei captured 18% of the global smartphone market during Q3, up from the 14% share it owned during the same time last year. One of the reasons why Huawei has thrived this year is due to a rise in patriotism among Chinese consumers who see the company as a victim of American bullying tactics. During the third quarter, Huawei's domestic shipments soared an incredible 66% on an annual basis giving the firm a 42.4% market share in its own country.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

3 Comments

miag5
Reply

1. miag5

Posts: 3; Member since: Nov 21, 2019

Graphene!

posted on 1 hour ago

androiduser
Reply

3. androiduser

Posts: 519; Member since: Jun 18, 2014

That'd be f**king amazing, but I doubt it. Tbh I don't like Huawei phones, my mom has a p30 and I don't like it, I so prefer the S10 over it, I think it's a much better overall phone, but personally my favorite Android phone is the pixel 4.

posted on 33 min ago

Whitedot
Reply

2. Whitedot

Posts: 870; Member since: Sep 26, 2017

I am so glad new battery technologies finally coming!

posted on 57 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

phonearena-2019-awards-best-phones-of-the-year
PhoneArena 2019 Awards: Best phones of the year
PhoneArena-2019-Awards-Best-Camera-Phones
PhoneArena 2019 Awards: Best Camera Phones
samsung-galaxy-s11-4500mah-battery
The standard Samsung Galaxy S11 will pack an even bigger battery than previously expected
galaxy-s11-leaks-samsung-exclusive-108MP-camera-sensor
The Galaxy S11 leaks in a test mule case, flaunting a Samsung-exclusive 108MP sensor
Trial-to-determine-fate-of-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-starts-tomorrow
Fate of the T-Mobile-Sprint merger rests on a trial that begins tomorrow
Apple-to-name-iPhone-SE-sequel-iPhone-9
Apple's next handset will reportedly be the iPhone 9
OnePlus-8-Lite-renders-surface
Fresh renders reveal a return to the mid-range sector for OnePlus
Best-ANC-wireless-earphones-price-battery-life
Best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation

Popular stories

Download-FitbitOS-4.1-update-Versa-smartwatches
Fitbit OS 4.1 update rolling out to all compatible smartwatches in the US
T-Mobile-will-reportedly-lower-the-price-it-pays-for-Sprint
T-Mobile expected to revise lower the price it will pay for Sprint
108MP-camera-photos-xiaomi-mi-note-10-samsung-galaxy-s11
Testing this 108MP camera makes me wish the Samsung Galaxy S11 DOESN'T have one
google-pixel-4-att-deal-new-line-monthly-installments
Here's how you can get Google's Pixel 4 at a measly $150 overall (no trade-in required)
sams-club-deals-gift-card-iphone-11-galaxy-note-10-more
Sam's Club is preparing another stunning deal on the latest iPhones and Samsung flagships
samsung-motorola-razr-foldable-rival-price-release-rumor
Samsung's imminent Motorola Razr rival might be a lot cheaper than you expect
Motorola-imagines-a-foldable-Razr-with-modular-attachments
Motorola depicts a foldable Razr with modular attachments
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-battery-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ battery has leaked and it's massive

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.