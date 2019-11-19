Huawei P40 Pro global launch still on track despite Mate 30 Pro delay







The publication in question didn’t reveal how the company is planning to tackle the current US trade ban but insisted that its usual launch timeline remains unchanged. Therefore, Huawei may have information that suggests the trade ban could be lifted in the near future.



Recently, the United States granted Huawei another 90-day support window which means existing customers can continue to work with the company through February 17, 2020. Unfortunately, this doesn’t solve the situation for new smartphone launches from the brand but could eventually lead to something. After all, the US government is yet to cut off the Chinese giant completely and is clearly open to solving the situation.



Circling back to the Huawei P40 series, rumors indicate both flagship smartphones will arrive powered by the Kirin 990 that’s featured inside the Mate 30 Pro. The chipset is probably going to be paired with curved-edge displays and multiple rear cameras that’ll position the phones as some of the best in terms of photography.





The Huawei Mate 30 Pro recently launched in Spain, albeit in limited quantities through the flagship store in Madrid, but is yet to be made widely available across the globe. Despite this, it seems the Chinese giant is confident about its next flagship.A new report byclaims Huawei is currently planning to launch the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro in global markets soon after their official introduction. The brand typically launches new P-branded flagships in late March, so expect to see the Huawei P40 series around that time.