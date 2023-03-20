Huawei Mate X3 rumored to topple Galaxy Z Fold 4 with a bigger display, satellite communication
1
When it comes to foldable phones, most people think of Samsung and its Galaxy Fold series, but there's another brand that has been dishing out great foldable devices for the past couple of years: Huawei.
Due to the way it folds outward, the Huawei Mate Xs2 was one of the few foldables (if not the only one) with a screen that didn't have a crease. Its successor, the Huawei Mate X3, is almost ready to be released.
A few teaser images have been leaked on the Chinese social network Weibo, which shows that the official announcement will happen on March 23 at 14:30 local time. The two leaked images also hint at the Mate X3 being lightweight, and sturdy.
Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, has shed some light on Huawei's upcoming ultra-high-end foldable. According to Ross, who shared some Mate X3 specs on his Twitter account, the phone will come equipped with a massive 7.85-inch folding screen, and a 6.45-inch cover screen.
This goes to show that Huawei will be using an inward folding design for its next foldable, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. If the information proves to be correct, the Mate X3 will beat the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in terms of screen estate, as the latter features a 7.6-incher on the inside.
Due to the way it folds outward, the Huawei Mate Xs2 was one of the few foldables (if not the only one) with a screen that didn't have a crease. Its successor, the Huawei Mate X3, is almost ready to be released.
A few teaser images have been leaked on the Chinese social network Weibo, which shows that the official announcement will happen on March 23 at 14:30 local time. The two leaked images also hint at the Mate X3 being lightweight, and sturdy.
Huawei Mate X3 specifications
Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, has shed some light on Huawei's upcoming ultra-high-end foldable. According to Ross, who shared some Mate X3 specs on his Twitter account, the phone will come equipped with a massive 7.85-inch folding screen, and a 6.45-inch cover screen.
This goes to show that Huawei will be using an inward folding design for its next foldable, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. If the information proves to be correct, the Mate X3 will beat the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in terms of screen estate, as the latter features a 7.6-incher on the inside.
Another key feature that Ross mentioned is the UTG (ultra thin glass) material, apparently used for the first time in Huawei's foldable. The Mate X3 will also feature Satellite Communication capabilities, according to the post.
Also Read:
Things that are NOT allowed: